Open letter promising better AI for the future lacks action

OpenAI and Google are among 300-plus technology vendors that signed an open letter pledging to build responsible AI for the future.

Venture capitalist Ron Conway and his firm SV Angel released the letter on March 4. The signatories promise to work to build better AI technology.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating he was excited about the spirit expressed in the document.

"Progressing in AI will be one of the biggest factors in improving people's quality of life," Altman tweeted. "We need to build it and make it widely available."

The letter comes days after X owner Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and two of its co-founders, Altman and Greg Brockman, for a breach of contract in allegedly not directing OpenAI to pursue the development of open and safe AI technology as the founding agreement specified.

It also comes as Google faces criticism over its Gemini AI model for not generating historically accurate images of figures.

Lack of actionable steps While the letter expressed admirable aspirations, it doesn't include any actionable steps, said Chirag Shah, professor in the Information School at the University of Washington. "It actually makes me furious because it's a nothing letter," Shah said. He added that it's the equivalent of saying we should all be good people, but it doesn't provide steps to put the sentiment into action. "It doesn't give any details. It doesn't have any commitment." [The letter] doesn't give any details. It doesn't have any commitment. Chirag ShahProfessor, University of Washington Moreover, while the letter was initiated by SV Angel, some could say it is an image repair maneuver for OpenAI following the Musk lawsuit, said Michael Bennett, AI law and policy adviser at Northeastern University OpenAI has reportedly circulated an internal memo refuting the complaint within the lawsuit. "There's no regulatory teeth behind it or anything like that," Bennett said, referring to the open letter. "It feels a little bit like a PR response from OpenAI's perspective, but it does not seem like they initiated it."