Vendors struggle to prevent GenAI use in child sexual abuse

A Wisconsin man was arrested last month and charged with using a generative AI text-to-image model to create thousands of sexually explicit images of preadolescent children.

The arrest of the 42-year-old man -- who is also charged with sending explicit, and illegal, AI-generated obscene images to a minor -- came as the explosively growing GenAI industry grapples with the capacity for criminals to use the technology to exploit children.

Predators have used technology for decades as the rise of the internet spawned a dramatically pervasive way to distribute child sexual abuse images. But now, with the newfound power, speed and scalability GenAI gives predators to create and spread child sexual abuse material (CSAM), child safety advocates fear another such inflection point is at hand.

In response, two nonprofit organizations dedicated to responsible technology have spurred a group of tech giants and other AI vendors to agree to technical design principles for GenAI systems to prevent and reduce CSAM and child sexual exploitation material.

The signatories to the white paper released on April 23, titled "Safety by Design for Generative AI: Preventing Child Sexual Abuse," include Amazon, Anthropic, Civitai, Google, Meta, Metaphysic, Microsoft, Mistral AI, OpenAI, Stability.ai and Teleperformance.

The document was authored by Thorn, an anti-human trafficking and child sexual abuse prevention nonprofit co-founded by actors Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, in collaboration with nonprofit All Tech Is Human and some of the signatory companies.

Uniting some of the biggest names in GenAI in common cause against one of the most insidious online threats to children was greeted as a positive step and one that goes beyond the symbolic.

"It's great that they're recognizing that this is an impending problem, and they're proactively doing something and they're doing something together," said Elizabeth Jeglic, a professor of psychology at John Jay College and sexual violence prevention researcher.

"To come up proactively with a cohesive strategy is definitely a good thing. Now, to tell you whether it's going to be effective, that's really going to be hard," she continued. "Because how do you measure effectiveness?"

Beyond gauging its success, the initiative is also up against other challenges including who will monitor the AI companies to ensure they live up to their commitment and what resources the vendors will bring to bear on the problem.

In the meantime, GenAI technology can be used -- and is being used -- to exploit children in a variety of ways. The expanding prevalence of AI-generated CSAM makes sifting through ever-increasing amounts of content to identify victims more difficult, according to Thorn.

With GenAI, child abuse perpetrators can now relatively easily generate new abuse material of children and sexualize benign imagery by making images look like a particular child or a completely fictional one. And GenAI models can provide bad actors with information about how to sexually abuse or coerce a child as well as details on how to destroy evidence.

What is safety by design? The path to combating these growing threats that Thorn, All Tech Is Human and the participating vendors chose is technological. Safety by design is "a proactive approach to product design," according to Thorn. It requires vendors to anticipate threats during the development and design of GenAI systems and to design safeguards rather than retrofit fixes after the technology has caused harm. "The goal of these principles is to make it such that models are not capable of producing this type of abuse material," said Rebecca Portnoff, vice president of data science at Thorn. "That's why we have, in the development section, details about mitigations and what it looks like to build these models so they are less capable of producing AI-generated child sexual abuse material and other related child abuse material." Meanwhile, the vendors that agreed to the GenAI design principles already had people, departments or programs dedicated to child sexual abuse prevention. Even so, Stability.ai, developer of one of the most used AI text-to-image models, has seen its Stable Diffusion platform used by child sexual abuse perpetrators, including the accused Wisconsin man, Steven Anderegg. Other AI image-generating systems are also used, according to investigators. During an online roundtable on April 25 about the design principles, hosted by Thorn, representatives from Stability.ai and other signatory vendors maintained that their companies are paying serious attention to the capacity of predators to use their technology to harm children. "We are investing a lot of time and money into developing safeguards. It starts from the point in time that we create training data sets, really making sure that we're curating safe training data sets," said Ella Irwin, senior vice president of integrity at Stability.ai. "We want to make sure we're working with high-quality, safe data," she continued. "And then making sure that we are effectively monitoring and detecting suspicious activity that's happening on our API and on our platform." Also at the event, Chelsea Carlson, technical program manager for child safety at GenAI pioneer OpenAI, said: "To truly benefit all of humanity means protecting and empowering the most vulnerable among us. And that guiding principle shapes our research. It shapes our product development and it informs how we engage with the larger global community. "Our commitment to the safety by design principles is motivated by the fact that we recognize that we have a profound responsibility," she added.