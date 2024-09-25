Intel rolls out AI chips amid financial turmoil

Intel has shipped its latest data center processor and AI accelerator, demonstrating it can get critical products to customers while wrestling with historic financial setbacks that obscure its future.

This week, Intel released its Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and its highest-performing Xeon 6 CPU to server manufacturers for delivery to customers. Intel provided details on the products in June and brought them to market on schedule.

The product shipments came several days after reports that Qualcomm had approached Intel to propose a friendly takeover and Apollo Global Management had offered to make an equity-like investment of as much as $5 billion in the company. Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported the developments, quoting anonymous sources.

Intel is weighing all options as it wrestles with financial setbacks ranked as among the worse in its 56-year history. Intel's market cap is a third of what it was four years ago, and its share price is down roughly 60% as the company heads toward its third consecutive year of declining sales.

Analysts expect Intel to survive the turmoil, but the question on their minds is less about product releases and more about how the company's severe cash shortage will transform it. Future investors will expect Intel to shed assets unrelated to its core business, which is designing and manufacturing chips for data center servers and PCs.

"The value that I believe people are looking to unlock from Intel is not a growth opportunity," said David Nicholson, chief research officer at The Futurum Group. "It's an optimization opportunity. How much fat can we cut and still preserve the muscle? What would that muscle be worth over time?

"I see the vultures circling in that regard."

Non-core products that Intel designs and manufactures include network adapters and controllers and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. In 2023, Intel spun off its programmable solutions group that makes field-programmable gate arrays for customizable hardware.