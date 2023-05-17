Use cases show the combined potential of AI and blockchain

The world has seen years-long hype around blockchain and a more recent explosion in interest around AI. They might work together to benefit businesses.

AI typically helps individuals and organizations automate processes and make data-driven decisions. Blockchain creates secure, decentralized ledgers that can be used for transactions without intermediaries. The two technologies have immense potential on their own, but when combined, they can revolutionize entire industries.

AI can help enhance the performance of blockchain networks by automating processes and improving accuracy. AI algorithms can analyze data on the blockchain to detect patterns and anomalies, helping prevent fraud and other malicious activities. Blockchain can provide a secure and tamper-proof operating environment for AI algorithms. With blockchain's distributed ledger technology, the data is stored on multiple nodes, which ensures it cannot be altered or deleted by a single malicious actor.

The finance and banking industries may have the most to gain from this powerful technology combination and its capabilities. Others, such as healthcare and transportation, can also reap the benefits.

AI and blockchain in financial services One of the most significant use cases of AI and blockchain is in the financial industry. Financial institutions deal with vast amounts of data, AI and blockchain together can help manage this data more efficiently. By automating processes and analyzing data on the blockchain, financial institutions can improve their risk management and compliance processes. For instance, AI algorithms can analyze financial data on the blockchain to detect potential fraud and money laundering activities. In this same scenario, the blockchain technology ensures that the data is secure and cannot be changed secretly. Several companies are exploring the combination of AI and blockchain in the financial industry. For instance, FactSet, a global provider of financial data and analytical software, is using both AI and blockchain to enhance its risk management and compliance processes. The company is using AI algorithms to analyze its financial data featured in a blockchain to detect potential fraud and other anomalies. Meanwhile, the company's blockchain technology acts as a shell for the algorithms and data.