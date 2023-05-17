Nabugu - stock.adobe.com
Use cases show the combined potential of AI and blockchain
AI and blockchain are both hot topics in IT, yet used for different purposes. However, enterprises across various sectors can now combine both technologies to their advantage.
The world has seen years-long hype around blockchain and a more recent explosion in interest around AI. They might work together to benefit businesses.
AI typically helps individuals and organizations automate processes and make data-driven decisions. Blockchain creates secure, decentralized ledgers that can be used for transactions without intermediaries. The two technologies have immense potential on their own, but when combined, they can revolutionize entire industries.
AI can help enhance the performance of blockchain networks by automating processes and improving accuracy. AI algorithms can analyze data on the blockchain to detect patterns and anomalies, helping prevent fraud and other malicious activities. Blockchain can provide a secure and tamper-proof operating environment for AI algorithms. With blockchain's distributed ledger technology, the data is stored on multiple nodes, which ensures it cannot be altered or deleted by a single malicious actor.
The finance and banking industries may have the most to gain from this powerful technology combination and its capabilities. Others, such as healthcare and transportation, can also reap the benefits.
AI and blockchain in financial services
One of the most significant use cases of AI and blockchain is in the financial industry. Financial institutions deal with vast amounts of data, AI and blockchain together can help manage this data more efficiently.
By automating processes and analyzing data on the blockchain, financial institutions can improve their risk management and compliance processes. For instance, AI algorithms can analyze financial data on the blockchain to detect potential fraud and money laundering activities. In this same scenario, the blockchain technology ensures that the data is secure and cannot be changed secretly.
Several companies are exploring the combination of AI and blockchain in the financial industry. For instance, FactSet, a global provider of financial data and analytical software, is using both AI and blockchain to enhance its risk management and compliance processes. The company is using AI algorithms to analyze its financial data featured in a blockchain to detect potential fraud and other anomalies. Meanwhile, the company's blockchain technology acts as a shell for the algorithms and data.
Other current and future use cases for AI and blockchain
Apart from the financial industry, AI and blockchain have several other use cases that are not as expansive, yet still important.
AI can help enhance the efficiency and transparency of supply chains in the transportation sector and other industries. By analyzing data on the blockchain, AI algorithms can help identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies in the supply chain, enabling companies to optimize their operations. Blockchain technology, on the other hand, can help ensure the transparency and traceability of products as they move through the supply chain. It typically does so by keeping record of the veracity and ownership of logistics documents and guaranteeing visibility to those involved in tracking the locations of goods as they move.
The healthcare industry is another sector where the combination of AI and blockchain has enormous potential. Just AI alone has already shown its potential to improve telemedicine. By analyzing medical data on the blockchain, AI algorithms can help identify patterns and anomalies in patient data, allowing doctors to make more accurate diagnoses and treatments. Blockchain technology as the mechanism for keeping patient data can help protect privacy and ensure security, essential in the healthcare industry.
This combination of AI and blockchain therefore has enormous future potential for businesses across various sectors. Any sector utilizing blockchain technology should consider that AI helps enhance the performance of blockchain networks by automating processes and improving accuracy. AI algorithms would be kept secure as their blockchain technology would provide an impenetrable and unhackable environment to operate in.
The financial industry will have the most use for this combination, especially since demand will grow for improved risk management and compliance processes. However, among the other use cases that exist, such as supply chains and healthcare, this duo will enhance efficiency, transparency and security. This is important given that AI explainability and transparency, as well as the concept of responsible AI, are becoming increasingly important issues during this era of AI hype. As businesses continue to explore the potential of AI and blockchain, we can expect to see more innovative use cases emerge.