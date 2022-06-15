Weighing quantum AI's business potential

New trends in AI have to be carefully evaluated in terms of their benefits and challenges for businesses, and quantum AI is no exception. A nascent branch of the much-hyped field of quantum computing, it uses quantum computing to implement machine learning algorithms.

Quantum computing has been heralded as the future of computation, yet there is confusion around how it's different from traditional computing. For starters, while a bit is the most basic unit of information in a traditional computer, a qubit is the basic unit in quantum computers.

Because today's quantum computers are small, they are impractical for performing most traditional computing functions. Therefore, while traditional computing is likely to dominate most business applications for the foreseeable future, there are certain business issues that lend themselves to quantum approaches.

Quantum AI business strategies Quantum algorithms provide tremendous increases in computational speed to solve certain problems. For example, quantum AI can be very good at assisting machine learning, especially where that learning takes the form of neural network models. While classic computing methods artificially create these hidden node models, they can be built naturally with qubits. The fundamental entanglement associated with backpropagation, a mathematical tool for improving the accuracy of predictions made by a machine learning model, can be computed much faster with qubits. This means training neural networks on quantum computers can be orders of magnitude faster. Another space is nonstructured database searches, for which there is an ever-increasing set of problems that will exist as the internetworking of global computation creates massive amounts of data. While classical computers do an excellent job of searching through structured data, searches through unstructured data are much less efficient. Lov Grover, an Indian-American computer scientist, developed a quantum algorithm that can guarantee a dramatic speedup in searches. On small data sets, a speedup is not significant, but on large volumes of data, the practical speedups are significant.