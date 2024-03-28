AI a top trend for supply chain, but experts urge caution

Adoption of AI has become a significant trend for supply chain technologies, but organizations should be wary of overhyped promises.

AI, including generative AI (GenAI), is an integral component of several supply chain trends for 2024 identified in a recent report from Gartner. The annual report coalesces research by several Gartner analysts to provide recommendations for supply chain leaders in planning supply chain technology strategy and selection.

One trend, for example, is the development of what Gartner calls composite AI, which is defined as "the combined application of multiple AI techniques" to solve business problems that can lead to supply chain performance improvements, according to the report.

Other trends in the supply chain report that are underpinned by AI include AI-enabled vision systems, augmented and connected workforces, machine-centric procurement, next-generation humanoid robots, cyber extortion, supply chain data governance and end-to-end sustainable supply chains.

One of the report's authors, Dwight Klappich, research vice president at Gartner, said it's important to remember that AI is not one thing, but a portfolio of advanced analytics techniques that organizations can employ to solve problems.

"We sometimes dismiss things because we only want to talk about AI for optimization," Klappich said. "There are places where heuristics still make sense or where traditional combinatorial optimization is the best mechanism to solve a particular problem. It's not just about all the hype around GenAI."

Machine learning (ML) is a traditional AI category commonly being embedded in applications such as forecasting, demand planning and labor planning, he said.

"Some vendors are using machine learning algorithms to do that," Klappich said. "Today, people may be doing a lot of spreadsheets with seat-of-the-pants algorithms, but they've exhausted those, so they're looking for ML to do that."

GenAI gets the hype now, but what it's good at -- creating content from large language models -- doesn't have as much use in supply chain processes yet, he said. GenAI is being used for applications such as intelligent chatbots that can query logistics systems to flag late orders or other issues.

AI is an integral technology that cuts across the most important supply chain trends in 2024, according to a new Gartner report.

Build or buy for AI The questions now for supply chain leaders are how early they want to get in on AI and whether they should build their own applications or use AI-embedded applications, Klappich said. "There's always going to be companies that want to build their own thing," he said. "But most companies right now are saying that if they're looking at buying applications, they want to know that the vendor is building around the most contemporary technology that will give them the best solution overall." The adoption of AI-enabled applications in supply chain management also depends on an axis of the feasibility of the application and its business value, Klappich said. For example, using autonomous trucks in transportation management has been talked about for years, but it's not necessarily feasible because of safety concerns or high implementation costs. On the other hand, organizations are already using predictive arrival times in transportation management, as it ranks high on both the feasibility and business value scales. "That uses machine learning based on conditions to figure out if something was supposed to be here on Tuesday by noon, but won't arrive until Thursday," he said. "Some things like damage detection or visual inspection with AI-enabled vision systems are [also] feasible."