7 advantages, disadvantages of using a TMS

Logistics and transportation companies need a system that can manage routes, loads, shipping orders and compliance so they can operate as efficiently as possible. Transportation management systems can help manage and support day-to-day operations, but supply chain leaders should be aware of potential disadvantages as well.

A TMS is software that stores data, including truck schedules, departure times, delivery dates and more. TMSes can help companies streamline their processes, reduce paper-based documents and gain more visibility into their loads and trucks, among other advantages.

Learn more about the advantages and disadvantages of using a TMS.

The advantages of using a TMS A transportation management system can help logistics companies in various ways. Here are a few. 1. Identification of cost-saving opportunities A TMS' intelligent routing capabilities can help users choose the most cost-effective routes and carriers. This ability can help reduce fuel expenses and speed up deliveries. 2. Real-time shipment tracking Some TMSes provide GPS integration, and combining this tracking with load details can provide real-time visibility into shipment location and estimated time of arrival. These capabilities can help improve customer service, as customer service representatives are able to provide more accurate shipment data. 3. Improved compliance and documentation Companies must meet Department of Transportation and potentially customs regulations. A TMS can help with this. A TMS provides easy access to the appropriate permits and loads documentation to help ensure that a company's shipments meet legal requirements. 4. Reduction of paper documentation A TMS helps companies reduce paper use because the system enables users to collect and transmit information like load details, bills of lading and other required forms.