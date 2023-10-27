3 benefits of integrating WMS and TMS software

Both a warehouse management system and a transportation management system can help companies with critical warehouse operations and integrating them can benefit organizations even further.

Integrating a TMS and WMS improves visibility into warehouse processes and can help improve scheduling. Supply chain leaders should also keep in mind that integrating a TMS and WMS is not always possible, depending on the systems.

Learn more about WMSes and how integrating them with a TMS can help improve operations.

What is a WMS? A WMS application manages warehouse inventory, including product status, inventory quality and inventory location. The WMS also helps with picking and packing by providing workers with location and quantity data. In some cases, WMSes offer mobile functionality so workers can access the system while using a forklift or moving around the warehouse floor.

What is a TMS? Companies with a large amount of warehouse products that workers must load and unload into trailers or trucks often use a TMS platform. A TMS helps support load and route scheduling as well as compliance documentation and provides real-time visibility into product locations.