In Davos and Washington, AI warfare and AI skills are linked

Building a workforce with AI skills is not just a priority for the tech industry. It's also being seen as a national defense issue on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers believe AI will change the nature of warfare and the economy and take a sizable AI-trained workforce to keep the U.S. globally competitive.

But so far, lawmakers are primarily considering scattershot ideas for building an AI workforce. The ideas range from expanding AI education and training programs to niche legislative efforts, such as barring recruiting systems from automatically excluding candidates who don't have undergraduate degrees.

The risks of failing to stay competitive globally are more pointed. At the World Economic Forum this week, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, a member of the Committee on Armed Services, said during a panel discussion that AI will affect how wars are fought.

"It speeds everything up," Rounds said. A military action that once took a couple of days to prepare for could take "milliseconds" with the use of AI, he said.

"The country with an army or an armed services that has employed AI will have a leg up on everybody else," Rounds said.

The AI workforce discussion is also happening in Washington D.C. This week, lawmakers delved into AI's workforce needs in a U.S. House hearing.

"AI will be key to our continued national security and economic prosperity," said U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC, who chairs the Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation.

Mace said during the hearing that the U.S.'s ability to maintain its "global edge" will "increasingly depend on the global competitiveness of a broader American AI workforce."

"We know that China is making a multi-pronged push to lead in AI talent," Mace said.

Ranking member U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., agreed: "We must prepare future technologists from the moment they enter elementary school."