How MSPs can help in building resilience in supply chains

MSPs and consultancies have always had opportunities to help manufacturing businesses improve their processes and use innovative technologies to stay competitive. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented an even greater need for guidance in building resilience in supply chains.

"The art of the supply chain is a bunch of mini problems,'' said Meagan Bowman, founder and CEO of Stonehenge Technology Labs, a platform provider of B2B middleware for consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs).

How the past few years have shaped supply chain disruptions No one can deny the massive impact supply chain woes have wrought on the manufacturing industry in the past few years. During the height of the pandemic, it became clear that parts of the supply chain haven't been disrupted for a long time, and bottlenecks began shifting from one chain to another, Bowman said. Even if companies automated their financial and ERP systems, a lot of Stonehenge's clients have been reluctant to make significant investments in digitizing their entire supply chain processes and operations, she said. Furthermore, "not every company is taking the time to investigate the root cause … they're not peeling back the layers of the supply chain within purchasing, operations or logistics to understand their transactional data better," said Nathanael Powrie, executive vice president of data analytics at SGS-Maine Pointe, a supply chain consultancy. Powrie believes the biggest reason is "a lack of bodies. They don't have the tools that allow them to digest all the data in their ERPs in a way they can process and drive better supply chain visibility with the data they have." Charles Weaver Charles Weaver

How MSPs, consultants and vendors are responding Since the supply chain problems began, MSPs have been helping customers in many vertical markets deal with these challenges, said Charles Weaver, co-founder and CEO of MSPAlliance. Some of the solutions MSPs offer "that have been applied consistently across multiple market verticals," according to Weaver, include the following: consulting for extending hardware and software lifecycles to accommodate challenging supply chain limitations;

virtualized desktop solutions that use existing hardware -- including personal devices -- to run virtual desktop environments, obviating the need for more traditional hardware refresh cycles; and

cloud solutions -- migration projects involving traditional hardware buildouts during a supply chain crisis have been resolved by transitioning to cloud computing. Virtualizing servers, using third-party cloud infrastructure and many other solutions appeal to customers who would otherwise struggle because of supply chain issues to procure sufficient hardware, software and services to accomplish their IT goals. Meagan Bowman Meagan Bowman Bowman doesn't agree that MSPs and consultants provide value with supply chain issues. As a middleware vendor with a background in engineering, Bowman said she doesn't "have a lot of respect for MSPs and consultancies. At the end of the day, MSPs and consultants are telling companies what to do." She said she sees "a lot of wasted time and money in companies because MSPs and others come in and say they need a bunch of nonessential machine learning and artificial intelligence." Bowman maintains that all CPGs need is an ERP system, a database, a lot of good data cleaning and engineering. At the recent Shoptalk retail tech event in Las Vegas, Bowman said she heard that CPGs are "going back to the basics" with "unsexy, unmarketed, deep technologies," such as Snowflake and Databricks. Bowman later clarified that these deep technologies are designed to integrate at a deeper level than classic SaaS pickup subscriptions, such as Sellics or Profitero, and consequently are not marketed like consumer technology. CPGs are "hiring more specialized data engineers and architects to untangle these bigger tech plays vs. just giving every territory rep a small budget to put together a quick [business intelligence] tool suite," Bowman said. Nathanael Powrie Nathanael Powrie Powrie, of course, sees it differently, saying that SGS-Maine Pointe's strategy in response to the trends in manufacturing has been to shift from "driving cost efficiency to driving supply chain flexibility" to help companies be more resilient. With so much volatility across the supply chain, manufacturers need to have good contingency plans in place to be able to react to changes in the logistics marketplace. For example, one area SGS-Maine Pointe focuses on is helping customers deal with the lack of resources and transportation providers or lack of products within their current supply chain. "Part of the problem is customers' incumbent carriers don't have the necessary products or resources to move or fulfill that demand. So, it's not necessarily [that] their clients are asking for cost reductions; they're looking for ways to mitigate the risk associated with their supply chain when their suppliers don't have available products or, from the distribution side, their carriers don't have enough trucks to run that product to their customers," Powrie said. SGS-Maine Pointe works with clients to find what options they have during these disruptive times, he said.