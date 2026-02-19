Top 10 DevOps trends to watch in 2026

Like nearly all other workplace processes, the practice of developing and deploying software is being transformed.

Not surprisingly, AI and automation are driving much of that transformation. Executive concerns about spending are also affecting the development and deployment process, as execs seek to drive efficiencies in their technology budget and cloud spending. Security and regulatory requirements are driving change, too, with organizational leaders becoming less tolerant of software performance gaps.

These issues are reshaping how DevOps teams operate.

10 DevOps trends to watch 1. Increasing use of AI and automation in the SDLC This is the most consequential trend in DevOps today, according to multiple experts, and it's driving many of the other trends impacting DevOps now as well. "The big umbrella trend is more AI, more AI agents, more automation in the software development lifecycle," said Seth Robinson, vice president of industry research for CompTIA, an IT trade organization offering training and certifications. 2. Faster software development and deployment AI capabilities, including vibe coding tools that let developers use natural language prompts to generate code in any programming language, are dramatically increasing the speed at which software can be developed, tested and deployed. "That time is going to be crashed by 50% to 60%," said Niranjan Ramsunder, CTO and head of data services for UST, a digital technology services company. "You're getting development done so much faster, and now you have pressure on the remaining parts of the organization to [adopt it] and get value quickly," he added. 3. Platform teams join the DevOps crew A platform team builds and maintains the infrastructure, tools and services -- which make up the platform -- that DevOps teams use to build, deploy and run their software products. Many more DevOps teams will see the platform team join their ranks, Cornwall said. And for good reason: "You need someone who is well versed in the technologies," he explained, noting that platform teams help reduce redundancies in infrastructure, tools and services and optimize their use. He described these platform teams as being "providers of services that are commonly used so all DevOps teams [within an organization] can use the same components." 4. Process change As with any transformation, the one in DevOps also involves process change. "AI within DevOps really alters the fundamental process of development," Robinson said, noting that AI in general and soon AI agents will mean reimagining how software moves from requirements gathering to development to production. "That will reshape how DevOps takes place and the best practices that exist today," he added. 5. Consolidation of DevOps tools As more organizations integrate platform teams into DevOps and adjust DevOps processes to optimize AI use, they'll also consolidate the SDLC tools they're using, Cornwall said. Organizations will move away from a collection of specialized tools to one or a few, which is generally easier to manage and support. 6. Smarter tools Organizations can expect the tools they use to become smarter as more vendors incorporate AI into their products, Ramsunder said. These smarter technologies are taking on tasks that DevOps teams once had to handle. For example, AI in monitoring tools can often identify technical problems before they become business problems, and the AI in such tools will increasingly be able to fix them on its own using self-healing capabilities. 7. Intent-driven infrastructure Developers on DevOps teams typically have had to think about architecture as they built their software and work with their operations counterparts to configure infrastructure -- i.e., infrastructure as code. "That's not going to be the case now. Now there are developer platforms where you just literally deploy, and everything is configured," said Dave West, product owner and CEO of Scrum.org, a training and certification organization. This is intent-driven infrastructure, where AI analyzes workloads and determines the best environment rather than requiring human engineers to determine and configure it. 8. Cost considerations in deployment choices Many organizations are scrutinizing their cloud spending more aggressively, as that spending has spiked in recent years, so DevOps teams are increasingly expected to use their tools to develop software that runs cost-effectively -- even and especially as software use scales up, Ramsunder said. "The business doesn't want surprises on what it costs to run software," he added. 9. Shifting skills and responsibilities for DevOps teams The increasing use of AI and automation in the SDLC means DevOps team members will see their responsibilities shift, along with the skills they need to do their jobs. "The roles will change significantly, and IT needs to prepare workers for this new world as AI does more work," Ramsunder said. For example, Robinson said DevOps teams will need stronger data skills to ensure the AI used in their practice is properly trained and performs as needed. Meanwhile, Cornwall said individual team members can expect their responsibilities to broaden as AI takes on more of the tasks they historically handled, giving them time to do different, higher-value work. 10. Geopolitically driven decisions Regulations and geopolitical issues will lead a growing number of organizations to require that the servers hosting the platforms and data used by DevOps teams, as well as the software they produce, reside in the organization's own country, Cornwall said.