What is CPRI (Common Public Radio Interface)? CPRI (Common Public Radio Interface) is a specification for wireless communication networks that defines the key criteria for interfacing transport, connectivity and control communications between baseband units (BBUs) and remote radio units (RRUs), which are also called remote radio heads (RRHs). CPRI defines the key internal interfaces (digitized serial) between radio equipment (RE) and local/remote radio equipment controllers (RECs) in radio base stations. It provides a standardized framework to facilitate the development of equipment for mobile telecommunications networks. As an open specification, the CPRI benefits any entity in the wireless industry. Radio equipment is the collective term for RRUs or RRHs, while RECs are also known as baseband units. As a specification for a serial interface between BBUs and RRUs, CPRI provides for a high-speed connection between these parts of a radio base station. CPRI covers Layers 1 and 2 of the OSI model, with Layer 1 supporting both electrical and optical interfaces of base stations and Layer 2 supporting increased flexibility and scalability. In addition to defining the interface of radio base stations, the first version of the specification (CPRI v1.0) also defined the items for transport, connectivity and control, including user plane data, control plane transport mechanisms and synchronization methods. The CPRI specification was originally developed in 2004 by a consortium of five original equipment manufacturers: Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, NEC, and Nortel. Nortel left the consortium in 2009. CPRI covers Layers 1 and 2 of the OSI network model.

CPRI system architecture The basic system architecture of CPRI consists of a radio base station that is divided into a radio part and a control part with the CPRI link defining the interface between them. Both the REC and RE consist of a control and management module, a sync module, and a user plane -- all on Layer 2 of the OSI stack. The sync module and its L1 inband protocol are defined in the CPRI specification. In particular, the UMTS protocol is defined in CPRI v1 and v2, WiMax in CPRI v3, LTE in CPRI v4, and so on. In Layer 1 of the OSI stack, the CPRI specification addresses how time division multiplexing (TDM) will take place. This is important because the specification is based on TDM of the digitized I/Q bits of multiple antennas and carriers in the form of in-phase and quadrature samples. That said, CPRI is not bandwidth efficient although the efficiency can be improved by CPRI compression, with minimal degradation of overall CPRI performance. Since CPRI supports both electrical and optical interfaces, both kinds of transmission can occur (also in Layer 1).

Important features of CPRI CPRI specifications support L1 inband protocol, High-Level Data Link Control and Ethernet for configuration and management data. Other data types supported by CPRI include synchronization for frame and time alignments. The CPRI specification is not a standard, but it complements 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and 3GPP2 (3G and Long-Term Evolution or LTE) frameworks. An important feature of CPRI is its support for separation between the base frequency band and the radio frequency band. Additionally, it supports electrical and optical interfaces, as well as multiple topologies, including point-to-point, star, ring and daisy chain. CPRI focuses on the communication link, the fronthaul network that interfaces between radio transceivers and base stations. CPRI standardizes the development of mobile telecommunications network equipment by defining internal interfaces between radio equipment and radio equipment controllers in radio base stations.