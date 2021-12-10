An evil twin attack is a rogue Wi-Fi access point ( AP ) that masquerades as a legitimate one, enabling an attacker to gain access to sensitive information without the end user's knowledge. An attacker can easily create an evil twin with a smartphone or other internet-capable device and some easily available software.

How does an evil twin attack work?

Attackers position themselves near a legitimate Wi-Fi network and lets their device discover what service set identifier and radio frequency the legitimate AP uses. They then send out their own radio signal, using the same name as the legitimate AP.

To the end user, the evil twin AP looks like a hotspot with a strong signal.

That's because attackers have not only used the same network name and settings as the "good twin" they are impersonating, but they have also physically positioned themselves near the end user so that the signal is likely to be the strongest within range.

If the end user is tempted by the strong signal and connects manually to the evil twin to access the internet or if the end user's computer automatically chooses the fake AP because it is running in promiscuous mode, the evil twin becomes the end user's wireless AP.

Evil twins masquerade as legitimate access points to lure victims so attackers can unleash malware to steal sensitive data, like credit card numbers and login credentials.

This gives the attacker the ability to eavesdrop or intercept sensitive data, such as login credentials, bank account details or credit card information.

This type of attack employs similar protocols to phishing scams, which involve luring users to a fraudulent website with malware waiting to invade their systems.