How to apply and edit Wireshark display filters

While capturing traffic, or analyzing a pre-captured file, display filters help to narrow the scope and home in on specific types of traffic. It's not uncommon to have a capture with over 3,000 packets containing many different types of traffic. When you launch Wireshark, you will see the startup screen. Across the top, below the icons, is the filter toolbar. Within the toolbar is the text Apply a display filter..., where you can easily apply and edit display filters, as shown here: Figure 7.6 - Wireshark startup screen You can create a simple filter on any of the protocols Wireshark supports by using a single protocol or adding a logical operator. For example, if you want to see TCP or ARP traffic, then you would use the tcp || arp display filter.

Wireshark's display filters can easily be modified. The following section illustrates how you can edit the display filters to customize your workflow.

Editing display filters After working with the display filters, you may need to change an IP address, port number, or make some other change. To edit the display filter, go to the Analyze menu, and then select Display Filters..., which will bring up the following dialog box: Figure 7.7 - Display Filters dialog box Once there, you can select one of the three icons as shown in the lower left-hand corner of the Display Filters dialog box: A plus icon will add a new display filter. When selected, Wireshark will create a space where you enter a name on the left and the actual filter on the right, as shown in Figure 7.7 .

