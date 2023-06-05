Ransomware actors exploiting MoveIt Transfer vulnerability

A threat actor associated with the Clop ransomware gang is exploiting the zero-day vulnerability in Progress Software's MoveIt Transfer product, according to new research from Microsoft.

The critical vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-34362, first came to light May 31 when Progress issued an advisory for the SQL injection flaw. Initially, patches were not available, and Progress urged customers to apply mitigations immediately; updates were released later that day for all affected versions of the managed file transfer (MFT) product.

However, security vendors soon after began to report widespread exploitation of the MoveIt Transfer vulnerability in data theft attacks that began prior to May 31. On Sunday, Microsoft attributed the attacks to a threat actor it calls "Lace Tempest," based on its new adversary taxonomy. The company said Lace Tempest is known for Clop ransomware operations.

"The threat actor has used similar vulnerabilities in the past to steal data & extort victims," Microsoft Threat Intelligence wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Clop ransomware actors exploited CVE-2023-0669, a zero-day vulnerability in Fortra's GoAnywhere MFT software, in a series of data theft and extortion attacks. In the case of the MoveIt Transfer zero-day, Microsoft said Lace Tempest deploys a web shell for data exfiltration purposes following the exploitation of the flaw.

In a blog post Friday, Mandiant reported that it observed data theft attacks on MoveIt Transfer instances that used a custom web shell it calls "Lemurloot." The web shells are disguised with file names for human.aspx, which is a legitimate component of the MFT software.

Mandiant said it has seen multiple cases where threat actors stole "large volumes of files" from the MoveIt Transfer instances, but the threat might go beyond data stored in the MFT. "LEMURLOOT can also steal Azure Storage Blob information, including credentials, from the MOVEit Transfer application settings," the blog post said, "suggesting that actors exploiting this vulnerability may be stealing files from Azure in cases where victims are storing appliance data in Azure Blob storage, although it is unclear if theft is limited to data stored in this way."

Cybersecurity vendor Censys reported on Friday that there are more than 3,000 internet-facing instances of MoveIt Transfer; more than 2,800 of those instances are located in the U.S., and some are used by state and federal government agencies. "Although the exact version of the software cannot be determined with scans, it is highly improbable that all of these hosts have been patched against the newly discovered vulnerability," the company wrote in the report.

According to Mandiant and other security vendors, the first evidence of CVE-2023-34362's exploitation occurred on May 27 over Memorial Day weekend. Ransomware gangs have been known to target organizations over long holiday weekends to maximize disruptions.

Rob Wright is a longtime technology reporter who lives in the Boston area.