4 identity predictions for 2023

Ok, I'm late to the party. Very late. Most analysts and just about all my Enterprise Strategy Group colleagues have already published their predictions for 2023. In my defense, the identity space is hot, hot, hot -- which is keeping me busy, busy, busy. And that brings me to my first identity prediction.

1. Economic headwinds become tailwinds for identity industry We know the current state of the economy represents a challenge. According to Enterprise Strategy Group's "2023 Technology Spending Intentions Survey," one-third of organizations plan an IT hiring freeze, and 23% may lay off or furlough IT staff or impose IT pay cuts. Many IT and cybersecurity teams are now living with the mantra "do more with less," combined with a chronic shortage of talent. CISOs and IT leadership know they can't hire their way into a secure and efficient environment. Given the complexity of managing and securing their far-flung identity environments, these teams are going to be investing in identity-related tools or services that increase operational efficiency -- bonus points for simultaneously strengthening cybersecurity. I expect organizations will have a lot of interest in platforms and eliminating inefficient overlaps and redundancies, driving innovation and activity. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: 2023 will be the year for passwordless authentication. Passwords are a huge problem. Easy-to-remember passwords are weak and strong passwords are hard to remember, which leads to password reuse and the threat of compromise through an overabundance of attacks. Multifactor authentication (MFA) is only a partial answer to the problem. MFA introduces friction, and many MFA techniques are prone to social engineering attacks, including phishing and push bombing. Passwordless authentication -- and Fast Identity Online (FIDO) in particular, especially for customer-facing applications and websites -- is crucial to prevent myriad attacks that involve an identity. In my 2022 research, "Securing the Identity Perimeter with Defense in Depth," one-third of respondents ranked passwordless authentication at their top identity-related activity, and another third ranked passwordless authentication among their top three activities. More than half said their forays into passwordless yielded excellent results that included reduced risk, improved UX and, in a nod to the personnel shortage, increased IT and security team efficiency. With Apple, Google and Microsoft adding support for FIDO2/WebAuthn, the foundational elements are present in the most commonly used devices and browsers. Businesses will be turning to passwordless specialists like Axiad, Beyond Identity, Cisco, Hypr, Nok Nok Labs, Yubico and others to add passwordless authentication to their internal and customer-facing apps.

2. Dipping a toe into decentralized IDs and digital wallets No, I'm not talking about cryptocurrencies and crypto wallets. I'm talking about replacing physical identification documents with verifiable digital credentials to provide privacy and security. When I want to rent a car, the car rental agency only needs to know that I have a valid license to drive and that I'm old enough. Rather than handing someone my driver's license or saving the information in the rental agency's website where it can be stolen, I can provide my digital ID. The agency can take my ID and automatically verify it with the appropriate government agency -- asking the agency if the ID is valid and if I have a valid license -- all without me risking having my ID stolen or oversharing personal information. You can imagine how many other use cases exist and how a digital ID can help control who has access to our vital, most confidential information. Microsoft, among others, has been building out the foundational technology. Now that Entra Verified ID is included with Azure AD, I expect early adopters will be experimenting with these new capabilities.

3. Venture capital and private equity investment in identity continues, increased M&A activity Last year saw some significant private equity activity, especially with Thoma Bravo acquiring Ping Identity, SailPoint Technologies and ForgeRock. In January, OpenText acquired Micro Focus, Saviynt scored a $205 million investment, Strata Identity raised $26 million, Bitwarden acquired Passwordless.dev and SailPoint acquired SecZetta. This is a reflection on how important identity is to IT and security. You can't run any IT system or service without an identity, and managing and securing identities is paramount. It also shows that the professional investors in venture capital and private equity believe identity vendors are facing economic tailwinds.