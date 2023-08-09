Slack launches redesign to centralize notifications, tasks

Slack has a new look. The collaboration platform vendor on Wednesday launched a redesign to group similar functionalities into the same viewing panel with the aim of making navigation more intuitive for the user.

The redesign was released on Wednesday to a subset of teams that are just joining Slack and will be rolled out to customers on the free plan and then the enterprise plan in the coming months, according to Slack. There is no additional cost for the interface update.

The redesign includes a centralized panel for customers on the Enterprise Grid plan, which offers multiple workspaces, to view all their workspace notifications in one place. It also offers a centralized panel for direct user notifications, such as mentions, and a single place to create new items in Slack such as messages, canvases, huddles and channels.

Slack versus Teams Slack's updated design keeps it viable against competitor Microsoft Teams, which has a clunkier interface, Metrigy analyst Irwin Lazar said. "Compared to Teams, I still think that Slack has a superior user interface," he said. "Teams still requires me to move between workspaces to see the latest activity." Slack, which is owned by CRM and CX giant Salesforce, designed one new viewing panel specifically for Slack Enterprise Grid customers to manage their various workspaces. These customers have multiple workspaces within Slack to organize different departments within their companies. For example, there may be separate workspaces for sales, marketing and business development. Before the redesign, users would need to click between the separate workspaces to see all the latest notifications. But with the new interface, users can see all the updates in one place. Another new interface update is the activity panel, which gives users one notification center to view all direct contact points such as user mentions, thread replies and reactions from team members. "Bringing DMs and activity icons into the left-side sidebar makes it easier to stay abreast of discussions directly with me or where I'm mentioned in channels that I am part of," Lazar said. The new workspaces view for Enterprise Grid customers lets users see all activity across multiple departments in one panel.