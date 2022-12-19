Cisco collaboration 350-801 CLCOR practice test questions

Unified communications experts seeking Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert, or CCIE, Collaboration or Cisco Certified Network Professional, or CCNP, Collaboration certifications must pass the 350-801 CLCOR exam, also known as the "Implementing and Operating Cisco Collaboration Core Technologies" exam. This exam tests candidates' knowledge of collaboration technologies, including applications, infrastructure, quality of service, endpoints and Cisco-specific products.

Passing this exam grants the Cisco Certified Specialist - Collaboration Core certification. This is key for network engineers, administrators and others who want to take on advanced roles that focus on implementing and operating Cisco collaboration services.

In reading CCNP and CCIE Collaboration Core CLCOR 350-801 Official Cert Guide by Jason Ball, readers learn the fundamentals of audio and video communications and develop an advanced understanding of collaboration technology and Cisco's collaboration products.



While Chapter 6, "Cisco Solution for Converged Collaboration," is not an exhaustive list of Cisco's on-premises and cloud-based collaboration portfolio, it does provide a high-level overview of the main components of Cisco collaboration. The chapter introduces readers to endpoints, including soft clients and telepresence devices; call control; and applications, such as management software. The chapter also provides an overview of the requirements for designing a Cisco collaboration deployment, from licensing to disaster recovery.

Below are 350-801 CLCOR practice test questions about Cisco's collaboration applications, endpoints and call control. These questions explore Cisco call control components, applications and endpoints. These questions help readers review the essentials of Cisco's collaboration portfolio and identify areas where they need more study before taking the 350-801 CLCOR exam.