Cisco collaboration study guide for 350-801 CLCOR exam

As employees now work from anywhere and rely heavily on audio, video and messaging tools, collaboration technology is a critical component of business communication workflows. For the last several years, Cisco has updated and expanded its collaboration endpoints and applications to support remote and hybrid work. As a result, IT professionals need to stay tuned in to Cisco's latest collaboration advancements.

IT professionals seeking to advance their practical knowledge of Cisco collaboration technology can earn the Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Collaboration or Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) Collaboration certifications. Both certifications require IT professionals to pass the 350-801 CLCOR exam, which tests knowledge of core collaboration technologies, including protocols, codecs, media gateways and infrastructure.

Passing the exam and earning the CCNP and CCIE collaboration certifications prepare IT professionals for advanced roles in designing, implementing and managing Cisco collaboration services in their organizations.

In reading CCNP and CCIE Collaboration Core CLCOR 350-801 Official Cert Guide by Jason Ball, IT professionals learn the foundations of audio, video and unified communications, including protocols, the components of collaboration endpoints and networking requirements to support real-time collaboration. The Cisco collaboration study guide also reviews the specifics of Cisco collaboration products, including Cisco Unified Communications Manager, Webex, Jabber and telepresence devices.

Each chapter includes a "Do I Know This Already?" self-assessment quiz to help IT professionals identify knowledge gaps and determine how to use the book to prepare for the 350-801 CLCOR exam. Below is an excerpt of Chapter 6, "Cisco Solution for Converged Collaboration," where exam candidates review Cisco's portfolio of devices and applications, call control options and the requirements for designing a Cisco collaboration deployment.