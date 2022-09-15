Integrated Microsoft Loop, Teams boost virtual collaboration

Today's workforce is hybrid. On average, just one-third of employees work full time in a traditional office, according to Metrigy's latest survey of more than 900 global companies.

Alternatively, 27% of employees work full time at home, while 29% split their time between home and office. For businesses, enabling effective collaboration and communications in a hybrid work environment isn't just a nice-to-have, but rather an imperative to ensure organizational success.

IT has responded to the needs of the hybrid workforce by delivering new collaboration capabilities, including video conferencing, team collaboration and messaging, and, more recently, collaborative workflow, task and project management tools. Collaboration tools like these are critical to help companies achieve top employee experience goals, such as enabling engagement, fostering connectivity and improving productivity, as Metrigy found in an employee experience study of 250 global companies in the second quarter of 2022.

In addition, Metrigy has tracked significant growth in the use of virtual whiteboard applications, with 40% of organizations now using such apps to enable virtual ideation and content creation. Beyond these new apps, workers still use content creation tools, such as Microsoft Office and email, to communicate and collaborate.

What is Microsoft Loop? As the number of apps explodes, determining which to use has become increasingly challenging for employees, while IT struggles to enable integration among them. To address this problem, Microsoft recently introduced Loop, a platform designed to interconnect various collaboration capabilities into a common canvas, supporting both real-time and asynchronous collaboration. Elements of Microsoft Loop Microsoft Loop comprises three elements: components, pages and workspaces. Components are productivity elements that, when integrated into pages and workspaces, feed in data or add features such as polling and status tracking for project tasks.

are productivity elements that, when integrated into pages and workspaces, feed in data or add features such as polling and status tracking for project tasks. Pages are similar to virtual whiteboards, providing a canvas for ideation that enables integration of components from other apps.

are similar to virtual whiteboards, providing a canvas for ideation that enables integration of components from other apps. Workspaces provide a project-specific space that serves as a central repository for other Loop components, as well as data from other Microsoft 365 apps. Loop components enable employees to collaborate from Teams chat. With Loop, teams are able to create topic-specific workspaces and integrate components ranging from Microsoft Dynamics customer opportunities to Word files, video clips, chats and collaborative designs.