Turning pandemic cloud investments into a full UCaaS migration

The COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to find new ways to support home-based workers. Many companies embraced the cloud -- ready or not. Some were already on that path, but most needed to accelerate their adoption plans to adapt to this new reality. Because legacy premises-based infrastructure isn't built for distributed organizations, cloud is the only way forward to support real-time communications.

Businesses saw how well the cloud passed every test and how effectively unified communications as a service (UCaaS) supported remote work across a variety of settings. Initially, many enterprises believed deploying UCaaS would be temporary. As a result, cloud migration only went so far as needed to support this group of workers.

Today, businesses are recognizing that the UCaaS migration is not temporary. Indeed, hybrid work appears to be the new normal. This means employees need a consistent UC UX, regardless of where they work. The best way to provide that is through a standardized platform, and if UCaaS sets the bar for home-based collaboration, the same needs to hold true for the office. Doing so will require a more -- if not total -- complete cloud migration for UC. That's a big decision for IT. Here are three factors to keep in mind.

1. All in one versus standalone This is a recurring theme for IT leaders, and UCaaS is just the latest example. The UCaaS market has become crowded, and while this can be confusing for buyers, it also means healthy choice. There is no shortage of both types of offerings, and the choice mainly rests on two things. The first is based on how hands-on IT wants to be. If UCaaS presents challenges that are outside IT's comfort zone, then all in one is likely the better path. Conversely, IT may not want to become overly dependent on one vendor, in which case they should go with a standalone vendor. The second factor is determining other factors at play, such as how easily the proposed platform integrates with existing systems unaffected by the UCaaS migration. This also depends on the extent to which IT believes an all-in-one approach can truly deliver across all UC apps, as well as all workplace settings. For example, all-in-one vendors' video offerings tend to be optimized for high-capacity enterprise networks, but that capability may not translate well for home workers using Wi-Fi or budget broadband plans. Regulated verticals face their own particular challenges. An all-in-one provider may lack the required specs for security or privacy within certain applications, such as messaging.

2. Think about what you're going to need, not what you have Most businesses have on-premises equipment, and they have a long way to go for a full migration to all things UC. There are many reasons why these moves can be hard to make, especially when legacy systems continue to perform well. That said, all of these network components will eventually reach end of life, and vendors have shifted support resources to their cloud-based offerings. The basics of UCaaS are well understood, but they are based largely on the traditional ways people work. Today's workplace is evolving, as are the ways people collaborate. This consideration is further complicated by the reality that some IT leaders want to stay in their comfort zone. As a result, they aren't yet ready to embrace cloud -- especially a UCaaS migration. Some of this reluctance could be generational, and some could be pegged to IT leaders' ignorance about the capabilities that underpin today's UCaaS offerings. That type of thinking may serve IT's current needs quite well, but it does not take into account the best interests of what the business will ultimately need. Furthermore, that mindset may reflect legacy thinking about UC's value. The basics of UCaaS are well understood, but they are based largely on the traditional ways people work. Today's workplace is evolving, as are the ways people collaborate. AI is going to play a growing role in shaping the future of work, and UCaaS will evolve to support that. Again, the longer IT stays with premises-based UC components, the more difficult it will be to support these shifts.