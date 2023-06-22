4 knowledge base article templates

People that build and maintain knowledge bases have their work cut out for them, but templates can serve as a starting point.

Organizations often create a knowledge base to help customers and employees access important information. These digital libraries can contain hundreds of articles, and many fall into common categories. When knowledge falls into a category, users can create a template for that type of article. Common knowledge base article types include how-to, getting started, troubleshooting and FAQ pages.

Knowledge workers can use the following templates to guide them as they plan and write articles for their organization's knowledge base.

1. How-to article How-to articles tell users how to complete a task. These articles are the workhorses of the knowledge base; they enable self-service for new and experienced users. The following steps can help knowledge workers write how-to articles: Begin the title with a verb. Start the article title with a verb that describes the task, such as "upload," "calculate," "repair" or "enroll." Users typically find titles like "View Your Purchase History" more helpful than those like "Purchase History."

Present steps in order and use screenshots to illustrate those steps, if necessary. Link to related information. Include a section that links to related how-to tasks or other tools, glossaries or FAQs. Knowledge workers can paste the following 'how to' article template directly into their editing tool for guidance: Title: Begin with a verb

One-sentence summary that mentions the task's outcome Steps: # steps to [describe task] Step 1. [describe step] Step 2. [describe step] Step 3. [describe step] Etc.

2. Getting started article Organizations offer getting started articles for users that are new to a product, process or tool. In these articles, writers can assume readers know little about the topic. A getting started article can have two purposes: help users understand the product's capabilities and help them complete one-time steps, such as account creation and product registration. Knowledge workers can take the following steps to craft a getting started article: Write a title that indicates introductory content. Use titles like "Getting started with…" "Introduction to…" and "Beginner's guide to…"

Offer new users an overview of the product or process. List the steps to get started. Number the steps so new users understand what to do first, second and third. These steps might walk readers through how to create an account, register a product or log into an account for the first time.

Number the steps so new users understand what to do first, second and third. These steps might walk readers through how to create an account, register a product or log into an account for the first time. Link to related information. Include a section that links to a few other knowledge base articles that users might need after they read the getting started content. The following template can guide knowledge workers as they write getting started articles: Title: Getting started with [product or process]

List features, explain terms and identify limitations Steps: # steps to get started with [product or process] Step 1. [describe step] Step 2 . [describe step] Step 3. [describe step] Etc.

3. Troubleshooting article Troubleshooting articles let users resolve problems by themselves. Users of all types, new or experienced, rely on troubleshooting articles, so writers must create articles that work for a wide range of readers. A troubleshooting article must set the context more than other types of knowledge base articles. To help users understand how to fix the problem, the article should first explain why it happened. Knowledge workers can use the following steps to create effective troubleshooting articles: Write a title that indicates this is a troubleshooting article. The title should include words like "troubleshooting," "fix," "repair" or "workaround."

Writers should number the steps in sequence. Use screenshots amply; users appreciate visual confirmation that they correctly followed the steps. Link to related information. Knowledge workers should include a section that links to content that can help users prevent the problem from happening again or know what to do if the troubleshooting steps don't work. The following template can help knowledge workers structure a troubleshooting article: Title : Fix [problem name] in # steps

Explain why the problem happens in more detail Steps: # steps to fix [problem name] Step 1: [describe step] Step 2: [describe step] Step 3: [describe step] Etc.

# steps to fix [problem name] Links: A section that contains links to relevant content