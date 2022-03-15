HubSpot gives customer service platform a makeover

HubSpot on Tuesday refreshed Service Hub, its little-known customer service platform, by adding service-level agreement management tools, service automation features, a customer portal and mobile access to agent email.

HubSpot also plans to roll out inbound calling, now in beta, through the Twilio telephony API. The Twilio integration currently provides outbound calling for HubSpot users, who are typically focused on marketing and CRM.

Since Service Hub was introduced in 2018, HubSpot has built chatbots that begin automated customer conversations on channels such as social media messaging, chat and email, and elevate them to agents when they can't solve a customer's problem through self-service.

At launch, HubSpot's customer service platform was built for its SMB customers. Many features that have been added since are targeted to larger companies, said Poorvi Shrivastav, general manager and vice president of HubSpot Service Hub.