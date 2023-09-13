Denodo secures $336M equity investment to fuel growth

Denodo Technologies on Wednesday revealed that it received a $336 million equity investment from TPG Growth, funds the data management vendor plans to use to fuel research and development efforts and global expansion.

The equity round -- an investment in Denodo's Series B preferred equity -- marks just the second time Denodo, which was founded in 1999, has publicly raised capital. In 2017, the vendor received a private equity investment from HGGC with financial terms not disclosed.

Based in Palo Alto, Calif., Denodo is a data management vendor with a platform specializing in data virtualization.

Data virtualization, like data mesh and data fabric, is an approach to data management that enables disparate types of data, including unstructured and structured data, to be combined without users having to manipulate the data. Its intent is to develop a single representation of an organization's data without requiring data engineers to copy or move the data.

Other data virtualization specialists include AtScale and Datameer while data management vendors offering data virtualization as part of broader platforms include Informatica, IBM, Oracle, SAP and Tibco.

TPG Growth's $336 million investment is expected to close in early October following regulatory approval, according to Denodo.

Sign of respect Before inflation spiked and fears of a recession rose in 2022, technology companies were able to raise capital with relative ease. Databricks, a data management vendor that pioneered the data lakehouse architecture, raised $1 billion in a single venture capital funding round in February 2021. In addition, among data management, analytics and AI vendors, Confluent raised $828 million, SambaNova raised $676 million and Sigma Computing raised $300 million. Beyond private investments, Snowflake executed the largest initial public stock offering ever for a technology vendor, raising more than $3 billion in September 2020. In early 2022, however, tech stock values plummeted and funding rounds and stock offerings all but stopped. Some data management and analytics vendors have raised money since then, but vendors including Qlik, Pyramid Analytics and ThoughtSpot that were all openly working toward IPOs have remained private. Qlik even went so far as to file initial paperwork for an IPO in January 2022 but has had to wait with market conditions largely still unfavorable for IPOs. Now, Denodo joins the few data management and analytics vendors to have attracted outside investments over the past two years, a sign that the company has a strong balance sheet and is seen as stable compared to some newer vendors, according to Wayne Eckerson, founder and analyst at Eckerson Group. "Denodo is a mature data fabric with a significant track record and some 3,000-plus customers, so for investors, it's a safe bet unlike some [newer] firms," he said. Eckerson added that as a data virtualization vendor, Denodo has significant growth potential given that data virtualization, data mesh and data fabric are gaining popularity as enterprises realize the need to connect and unify their data rather than keep it isolated. Data stacks are becoming increasingly complex as organizations ingest data from more sources and store it in multiple clouds and different types of data repositories. Data virtualization reduces the need to move data, which can expose data to security risks, by enabling users to connect data across multiple environments. "They're a hot commodity," Eckerson said. Sanjeev Mohan, founder and principal of SanjMo, similarly noted that Denodo is the rare data management vendor able to attract significant outside investment in the current climate. "If there is investment from [venture capitalists], it's all in the generative AI space," he said. "People's approach to data management is 'Been there, done that, so why bother.' So this investment is super unique." Outside investors often invest in companies -- or industries -- because of the hype surrounding those companies and industries, Mohan added. TPG Growth, however, is subsidiary of global asset management firm TPG, which is a Denodo customer. Meanwhile, though data management may not have the same buzz surrounding it as generative AI, data management is crucial to successful generative AI outcomes because AI models are only as good as the data used to train them, he continued. "Even if generative AI is the final outcome, it needs to have good data," Mohan said. "You need to manage data well. Denodo is doing the grunt work for generative AI to be successful." Regarding how Denodo might use its new funding, Eckerson suggested that for a company with Denodo's relatively lengthy history, international expansion and marketing are likely targets. And increased investments in both geographic expansion as well as marketing are indeed part of Denodo's plans, according to Angel Vina, the vendor's founder and CEO. So too are investments in R&D and Denodo's partner ecosystem. "It's a way to help the next phase of transformational growth for the company," Vina said. "We will use it all over [the company]. It will strengthen our balance sheet and [feed] our go-to-market strategy. It's also a way to provide liquidity. There are lots of areas we need to emphasize for this new capital." In particular, Denodo's growing customer success department will be an area of focus, he continued. Regarding geographic expansion, Vina noted that Denodo already has a worldwide presence. Therefore, rather than expand into new markets, some of the $336 million the vendor will receive from TPG Growth will be earmarked toward securing Denodo's presence in areas such as South America, China and the Asia-Pacific region. "Denodo is a global company with many needs in many territories, so there will be … additional investments," Vina said. "Our presence in those markets is not just commercial. We also have a technical base to support local customers." One further possible use of for the new funding could be acquisitions, according to Mohan. He noted that Databricks recently acquired MosaicML to help users develop their own generative AI capabilities and Snowflake acquired Neeva to improve its generative AI tools. Denodo, which is now developing generative AI capabilities of its own, could follow suit. "I would suspect they will do some acquisitions," Mohan said. "With this much of a war chest, I would imagine they could [acquire] some companies. Technology is moving really fast."