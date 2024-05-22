Evaluate and choose from the top 10 data profiling tools

Data profiling is essential for data analytics, data management and BI processes including data cleansing, transformation and decision-making. Consider key profiling capabilities when choosing a data quality management tool.

Data profiling tools help analyze a dataset's characteristics and quality. They highlight the data's structure, content and relationships to identify inconsistencies, errors, patterns and anomalies. Many open source data profiling tools can facilitate analysis, but don't streamline data quality processes.

Data quality management tools can take insight from data profiling to improve the accuracy, consistency and completeness of the dataset. For example, profiling might identify a high number of missing values to prompt further investigation or cleansing efforts.

Data profiling tools can also investigate business data in various systems, such as CRM and ERP applications. In a CRM use case, the tool helps identify missing values and checks for inconsistencies or inaccuracies in contact details, addresses or purchase history. It can also identify variations in data formatting or naming conventions and detect duplicate customer records that might lead to confusion and inaccuracies.

Top considerations for choosing a data profiling tool Ameya Kawaleyy -- director, architecture and DevOps at AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm -- said that in choosing a data profiling tool, several considerations should come to the forefront: Automation. Automated functionalities can streamline repeatable workflows and reduce manual effort.

Automated functionalities can streamline repeatable workflows and reduce manual effort. Capabilities. Intricate profiling tasks support the assessment of data quality, identification of schemas and analysis of data lineage.

Intricate profiling tasks support the assessment of data quality, identification of schemas and analysis of data lineage. Compatibility. Support for a wide spectrum of data sources, including databases, files and cloud services, can help effectively navigate the disparate sources of data.

Support for a wide spectrum of data sources, including databases, files and cloud services, can help effectively navigate the disparate sources of data. Scale. Support and manage substantial data volumes that enable the seamless handling of data growth.

Support and manage substantial data volumes that enable the seamless handling of data growth. Security and privacy. Stringent adherence to data privacy regulations helps ensure efficient, compliant and secure profiling practices.

Stringent adherence to data privacy regulations helps ensure efficient, compliant and secure profiling practices. User-friendliness. Ease of use can help democratize data profiling processes. Common challenges integrating data profiling tools Scope and size. Profiling a complete data set might not be practical. Opt for a representative sample instead. Use a strategic approach to select the sample to ensure an accurate representation. Data sourcing. Connecting a data quality tool directly to a production database has potential performance implications. For instance, if you're profiling data in a system that operates on a platform with high transaction volumes and low latency requirements, you might take data from an alternative source, such as a dedicated data warehouse, data lake or other replica designed for analytical purposes. Information sharing & integration. Integrating with existing incident management systems and delivering profiling results to data owners and stewards can be a challenge. If you're feeding the data profiling results into scorecards to measure data quality for a business unit, you might be able to use other tools to distribute results more broadly.

Open source or vendor tools? You can consider a range of open source and proprietary options. Open source tools are free and usually have a community of peers that can share best practices. Several vendors made their data profiling tools open source, including Ataccama and Talend. Open source tools provide base data profiling capabilities, with adjacent tools, professional services and support offering more advanced capabilities. All commercial data quality management platforms support various data profiling capabilities. Options range from relatively inexpensive CRM add-ons for cleansing customer data to full-blown data quality management capabilities for all types of enterprise data. Both approaches have pros and cons. Open source tools benefit from no licensing fees, transparent development practices and inherent capacity for tailoring to precise specifications, Kawale said. They can also derive strength from a dynamic and expansive developer community, ensuring continual support and updates. It may be easier to customize and extend open source tools for various data quality workflows because the source code is freely available. You can vet the underlying source code to ensure there are no underlying functionalities that could compromise data security. In addition, you are not tied to a particular vendor if they change their product roadmap, support or go out of business. Open source data profiling tools also have some potential drawbacks that need careful consideration, said Matt McGivern, a managing director at Protiviti, a management consulting firm. Open source limitations include the number of available features, the absence of formal support and the possibility of dealing with an inactive or less transparent development community. Less active communities might not promptly address defects or apply necessary security patches. Implementation time can take longer, and integrating outputs from profiling results into other systems, such as ticket management or quality assurance tools, is more difficult. Workflows can differ greatly between open source and vendor supported offerings, McGivern said. Automation capabilities and easy-to-use connectors are often less available in open source profiling. As a result, connecting to different types of data stores and automating the collection of results might not be available or are more challenging. Important questions to ask include the following: What does the rest of the infrastructure look like?

Do you have the expertise to implement with potentially less support or expertise provided by a vendor? Commercial data profiling tools might support advanced features, better integration capabilities and paid support. They can be more accessible for users with varying levels of technical expertise and tend to provide better training and technical support, Kawale said. Vendor tools are often built to enterprise needs, offering scalability, security and better integration with other enterprise systems. Prebuilt templates may also provide features that can accelerate data profiling processes in concert with other data quality efforts. In addition, they might provide features that help data governance, compliance and audit trail tracking. However, they also come with licensing fees and may limit customization possibilities. Deciding whether open source or commercial is the best choice depends on your organization's goals, resources and technical capabilities. In some cases, a hybrid approach that uses open source tools in concert with commercial data cleansing platforms might be worth considering.