Learn why ERP data quality is important

Data quality is important for all systems, and the same holds true for ERP data. Supply chain leaders must ensure their ERP data is clean so their company operations can remain successful.

High turnover and lack of business process documentation can cause poor ERP data quality. Poor software integration and poor employee performance -- for example, entering data after a certain deadline -- can also lead to issues.

Learn more about why ERP data quality is crucial for all organizations using the software.

Why is ERP data quality important? Various departments in an organization use ERP data, so poor quality data can affect many aspects of operations. For example, inaccurate ERP data may lead to accounting problems. Supply chain leaders will find it difficult to plan for the future if poor data leads to inaccurate raw material orders. Customers may decide to shop elsewhere if inaccurate data causes inventory shortages. In addition, an employee entering data into ERP software after a deadline can lead to delayed shipments and missed orders.

The 5 standards for data quality Every organization should adhere to five key standards for data to ensure quality. Here are the five standards that data should meet. 1. Precision Data in a system must include enough information to be helpful to users. For example, if sales results do not include the numbers from a year ago, then employees aren't able to compare the sales results to other data. 2. Timeliness Timely data entry also helps organizations meet data quality standards. For example, employees may have to enter data in the ERP system by a certain deadline to support additional processes within the company. These time-sensitive data elements can include QA checks, sales orders, inventory checks, time sheets and production data. 3. Reliability Reliability is another key standard for data quality. If an end-of-month sales number is $2,345 in one system and $2,335 in another system, then the data is not reliable. Users should ensure their data is consistent. 4. Validity Confirming data validity can also help ensure the data going into the ERP is accurate. For example, a user may enter the last two digits of a year, but the system requires all four digits. If ERP software is not able to detect invalid data automatically, then periodic audits and reporting can help identify quality issues. 5. Integrity Data integrity can help ensure the information is of high quality. For example, if a user accidentally spells an employee's name wrong when entering it in the system, then the data does not have integrity.