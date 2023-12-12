4 benefits of using mobile ERP

An ERP system can benefit companies in various ways, but today, many employees need access to their company's ERP software while on the go. Mobile ERP can give field technicians access to company data from anywhere and help them do their jobs better.

Mobile ERP can help refine companies' data quality and make operations more efficient, among other benefits. It can also improve customer service because employees can pass on up-to-date information to customers. For example, a service technician can offer follow-up appointment times while visiting a customer's home.

Learn more about how mobile ERP can benefit organizations.

1. Improved data quality Whenever an employee opens a mobile ERP app, the cloud-based system automatically syncs app data with the central database wirelessly, either via cellular data or a secure Wi-Fi connection. Mobile ERP enables employees in the field to upload data to the central database, which can improve overall data quality. Workers in the office will see the changes immediately instead of having to wait for employees to return to the office and add new data to the ERP system. This improves overall data quality, since the data is more up-to-date and accurate, which in turn better supports decision-making.

2. Compatibility across devices Mobile ERP apps can adjust to fit multiple screen sizes and display resolutions and are often compatible with a variety of devices and operating systems, including Android and iOS, so workers can use a wide variety of devices to access the company ERP system. Employees won't waste time trying to navigate systems and tools that aren't built for their needs, enabling them to focus on their work.

3. Increased operational efficiency Mobile ERP's real-time syncing capabilities can help save employees time because they don't have to enter data multiple times. Cutting down on manual data entry also reduces errors. In addition, employees can check information like deadlines while out in the field, potentially making them more productive. In an enterprise setting, communication tends to be a bottleneck, and mobile ERP facilitates communication between departments, vendors and clients, which can also make overall company operations more efficient.