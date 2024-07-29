Preparing for and developing disaster recovery plans is time-consuming and resource-intensive. Open source software can be a good option in the right circumstances.

Open source software has source code that is made available to users and developers to work with as they want, with minimal to no penalties. Open source developers typically offer their products for free -- or a nominal fee with a license -- seek collaboration among users and make their products available to the general public.

In terms of disaster recovery, open source software can address several important aspects of a DR strategy. It can help with the recovery, retrieval and restoration of systems and data, as well as aid in the creation of DR plan documents.

Should you use open source for enterprise disaster recovery? The answer to that will largely depend on the size of the organization. Large enterprises with multiple operating units and physical locations often need powerful DR technology to support the many different disruption scenarios that they might face. They might use open source for specific functions, such as backup and recovery of specific applications or user data, but not as a major element of the DR plan.

For the purposes of this article, small and medium-sized businesses are considered more likely candidates for the use of open source disaster recovery products.

In addition to company size, there are several other factors to consider before using open source software for disaster recovery. Available features, security risks and even potential hidden costs are angles DR and IT teams must look at before deciding if open source is the right option.

How does open source software aid DR? Prospective users must perform the necessary due diligence and try out demonstration systems before committing to open source software. Perhaps the most important DR activity is data backup and recovery, and most open source products offer that as a primary capability. Add to that access controls that prevent unauthorized access to systems and data, and the two features can be found in most products. Adequate data protection is critical to disaster recovery. The three attributes for data protection that IT teams must consider are confidentiality, integrity and availability. The first ensures that the information is blocked from access by unauthorized users; the second ensures that the data content is not changed or altered without authorization; and the third protects data so that it is available to those who have authorized access. Assuming the product supports the above criteria, data protection concerns can be effectively addressed with open source software. The emergence of open source tools to help create systems using AI and machine learning is also gaining traction. As part of the process, developers start with an open source platform and then train the system to suit their requirements. Organizations looking to incorporate AI and machine learning into DR processes might consider using open source for this purpose.