Time to promote AI agents from "assistants to associates"?

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- The second day of EmTech MIT 2025, hosted by MIT Technology Review, kicked off with a discussion of AI agents -- or, what Amy Nordrum, executive editor of MIT Technology Review, called our new "synthetic friendships."

Researchers and critics use the term synthetic friendship to describe the phenomenon in which humans create meaningful relationships with machines and AI companions. Statistics on human-AI relationships abound, and one thing is certain: as AI grew from conversational large language models to more autonomous AI agents, adoption followed suit. Widespread adoption has signaled greater trust in these agents to the point where organizations have developed teams of agents managed by a single human employee.

AI is here to stay, and its effect on industries worldwide is undeniable. From the creation of frontier firms, where organizations centralize AI into their core operations, to AI agents as the newest specialized employees, agentic AI continues to change the way humans think about and approach work. Is it time to treat these assistants as valuable associates?

What are AI agents? While speaking during her session, "The Agentic Workday," Colette Stallbaumer, co-founder of Microsoft Worklab and general manager of Microsoft 365 Copilot, provided attendees with context on agentic AI. "The exact definition is really an AI that can take on increasingly complex tasks … increasingly autonomously," Stallbaumer said. "It's degrees of complexity. Is it giving you a quick answer, or is it doing multi-step, complex thinking and reasoning? I think what we're seeing right now is the whole spectrum." From customer service to streamlining research and even managing entire supply chains, the versatility of AI agents is evident to industry leaders. "82% of leaders told us that 2025 is the year they're getting really serious about AI at the heart of operations," Stallbaumer said, citing Microsoft's Work Trend Index study. "We do see a shift in how companies are thinking about this."

The rise of frontier firms The Microsoft study also indicated a new type of organization on the rise -- the frontier firm. "These are firms for which AI is not an add-on; it is the heart of how they operate," Stallbaumer said. "It is the business strategy." These frontier firms are "structured around on-demand intelligence and powered by 'hybrid' teams of humans and agents," according to the study. These companies can scale quickly, operate with agility and generate value faster, the report added. Microsoft said it expects every organization to start the journey to become a frontier firm within the next two to five years. Colette Stallbaumer, co-founder of Microsoft Worklab and general manager of Microsoft 365 Copilot (left), discusses Microsoft's research into frontier firms at EmTech MIT 2025. If these firms are only beginning to emerge, why is there such optimism in the growth of the frontier firm model? Stallbaumer said Microsoft found that people at these firms were more satisfied with their approach to work than those at non-frontier firms. She gave the example of a frontier firm ad agency that could provide data around an advertising strategy to employees on day one through the power of AI. "You don't have to really train people up in that, right? They've got that expertise from day one, so that puts them ahead," she said. "They can do things with much smaller, leaner teams that would otherwise have taken many more people." For organizations interested in becoming one of these frontier firms, Microsoft advised the following three-phase method: Human with assistant. Employees are paired with an AI assistant to help increase productivity. Human-agent teams. AI agents are treated as "digital colleagues" and take on tasks as directed. Human-led, agent-operated. Teams of AI agents, directed by a human employee, execute business functions and workflows.

AI agents as specialized employees Stallbaumer also mentioned some of the progress Microsoft has made in creating specialized AI agents. Like their human counterparts, AI agents can be specialized to assist in specific industries or professions. At this year's EmTech MIT conference, Stallbaumer spoke about researcher- and analysis-specific agents. "[With] Researcher, it's like having a PhD-level research assistant on your team," Stallbaumer said. Microsoft launched its Researcher and Analyst reasoning agents earlier this year. These tools exist to "analyze vast amounts of information with secure, compliant access to your work data … and the web to deliver highly skilled expertise on demand," according to the company. For example, Stallbaumer said the agents can help write strategy papers or research specific topics. "Because [these agents are] built with our advanced reasoning models, they're able to take on very complex tasks," she said. The market seems hungry for agentic AI-based research assistance. This year, AI search engine Consensus launched its own AI research agent, Consensus Deep Search. Consensus describes Deep Search as "a research agent that conducts full literature reviews across 200 million scientific papers in two minutes." As technology like this continues to improve, we will see a significant shift in how we work and navigate day-to-day tasks, such as using the internet.