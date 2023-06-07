Global workforce firm uses Glean's generative AI assistant

With more than 800 employees scattered around the world, Velocity Global has a wide-ranging network that can make it difficult to find documents internally.

"People would constantly be sending each other emails or Slack messages -- 'Hey, where can I find this document?' " said Siddharth Ram, CTO at the global employment and payments company. "It's somewhere, someplace, locked up in some document or some repository somewhere. It's just difficult to come by, and given the time zone differences, it was just causing a lot of wasted time."

The Glean effect Because of this wasted time, Ram searched for a software system that could help employees cut down on wasted time looking for internal documents online. After looking into multiple vendors, including customer support automation provider Forethought, he finally settled on AI enterprise search provider Glean. Glean provides intelligent search and discovery products for employees. It helps enterprises search across their applications to provide the relevant information they need. Velocity Global signed up with Glean in May. It began to use its search and discovery tool and became an early user of Glean Chat: a generative AI assistant that provides answers, analyzes and synthesizes information and surfaces new insights for enterprise employees.

Glean generative AI assistant Officially introduced and made generally available on June 6, Glean Chat works across all of an enterprise's applications and provides summaries. Glean Chat also provides users with a link to where it got its information from so that users can either go straight to the source or continue chatting with the assistant. "It's brilliant," Ram said. "It's honestly transforming the way we're actually interacting with each other at work." Since the AI assistant has the same advantage as the regular Glean Search -- searching within the Velocity Global network to find information quickly -- it usually answers users' questions precisely, Ram said. For example, if it has to information from a Slack message, those messages might be a few days old. A user might need to ask Glean Chat to exclude its answers from those kinds of systems. "The place it might go awry every now and then is when it's looking up information that might be dated," Ram said. Customers can use Glean Chat to find information across their employer's knowledgebase.