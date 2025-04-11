GenAI vendor Writer releases agentic platform for business

With agentic AI being the buzzword for 2025, more AI vendors are releasing new agentic tools.

Among these vendors is enterprise generative AI provider Writer, which on April 10 unveiled its AI HQ platform for enterprises to orchestrate agentic work.

AI HQ provides IT and business users with tools to build, activate and supervise AI agents.

The platform includes low-code tools and a drag-and-drop interface with which to deploy autonomous AI agents. It can also perform function calls to major software systems such as Adobe, Salesforce, Workday, Microsoft and Atlassian. It also has observability tools that give IT visibility into AI agents so users can monitor activity and detect errors or unusual agent behaviors.

Agentic tools The release of AI HQ comes amid an AI market flooded with agentic AI tools from hyperscalers such as Google and Microsoft and other vendors. Earlier this week, Google introduced a new Agent2Agent protocol. IT and consulting firm Accenture revealed on April 9 that it partnered with Pipefy to develop more than 450 AI agents to help change business processes.

Writer's differentiation Writer's differentiation in the crowded agentic AI field is that it primarily focuses on business users rather than developers, said Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. "Their primary users are somebody who's in marketing or somebody who's in communications," Chandrasekaran said. "It's got to be no-code, so that's an area where they're doing some work." Writer is trying to make it simpler for enterprises to use AI agents because of AI HQ's low-code capabilities, said William McKeon-White, an analyst with Forrester Research. "These kinds of systems are trying to make it easier for businesses to embrace agentic systems," McKeon-White said. "It lowers the skillset required to build and optimize agents and makes agentic systems overall easier to manage."