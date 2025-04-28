Deriving ROI from AI is more than just monetary value

NEW YORK -- In October 2024, enterprise health platform vendor Oura launched the Oura Ring 4. With popularity of the ring came a significant problem: the company had more demand for ring support than customer service agents who could deliver it.

The problem of not having enough support led Oura to turn to conversational AI platform provider Decagon to launch a new chat system to help support agents deal with the flood of emails and support interactions they were bombarded by.

"We had to do this in about four weeks," said Tom Hale, Oura CEO, during a presentation about AI and ROI at the Reuters Momentum AI New York 2025 conference on Monday. "We were able to keep our customers happy." He added that customer service agents could now service tickets despite a dramatic spike in demand for support from October to December.

"We were able to do this without hiring 500 additional support folks because we literally couldn't hire them and train them in the time frame," Hale said. "So, the savings here will amount to about $15 million."

The ROI problem Hale and his team used Decagon's technology to discover a possible ROI on AI quickly. Since the advent of widely available generative AI tools over the last few years, many observers have inferred that many enterprises have yet to find ROI using the technology. But for Hale and many enterprises, ROI depends on the application and how ROI is defined. "Sometimes when you think about the generic productivity use cases, it's tough to see the ROI of one person using AI once a day," Hale said in an interview with Informa TechTarget. He added that in Oura's case, "necessity was the mother of invention." "We are going to either disappoint our customer or we are going to succeed," he continued. "That urgency is a big reason why we knew what we had to do. We saw the path of success and were able to move quickly to get to it." When discussing ROI, it's also essential to consider the industry, said Cristina Mancini, CEO of Black Girls Code, in an interview with Informa TechTarget. "This is a unique time where technology is affecting every industry and every industry has its ROI," Mancini said. "That's a question you must ask yourself: what am I trying to solve for, and am I making something useful and safe?"