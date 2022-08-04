Why banks need MLOps for digital transformation

Over time, companies across sectors have increasingly leveraged data to drive informed decision-making. The banking sector is no different. Financial institutions today harness massive data streams to develop powerful machine learning (ML) models, which are then deployed for specific purposes.

As data volumes grow and become more complex in nature, banks will need to rapidly scale ML models, lower operational costs associated with data management and address data challenges such as transparency and governance. This is how machine learning operations (MLOps) can help banks and financial institutions make a difference.

Banking as an MLOps use case MLOps refers to a set of best practices that helps organizations efficiently and reliably deploy ML models to production. This ensures that there is room for continuous improvement on these models. The next question is how MLOps is critical to modern banking operations. The proliferation of data science has not made it easier for data teams to work with ML models because, with data volumes growing, there is a constant need to replace old models with new models to ensure relevance. The larger an organization is, the more divisions and departments it has. Each of the departments may use different data management tools with their own siloed data storage systems that cannot be accessed by other departments. The majority of banks also struggle significantly when it comes to inert model management, especially in environments where application deployments are slow and inefficient. MLOps, which essentially applies DevOps tools and methods to machine learning, can help banks address several of these challenges quickly and efficiently. Almost a decade ago, DevOps simplified the way IT teams deployed applications and associated services by automating and standardizing the processes of application development, delivery and management. With DevOps, businesses were not only able to radically enhance application development processes but also improve overall quality and delivery timelines. Given its similarities to DevOps, MLOps yields endless possibilities for banks in terms of revolutionizing the process through which ML models operate and deploy. By automating processes such as pipeline development and governance and making provisions for advanced data management tools, MLOps can foster an automated sequence where banks can seamlessly structure, deploy and manage ML models while gathering feedback at every stage of the process. Cross-team collaboration is another aspect that makes MLOps critical for banks. Successful MLOps requires seamless collaboration between multidisciplinary teams, such as ML engineers, data scientists, financial analysts and IT operations. This can help eradicate silos within an organization and create scale, efficiency and long-term business value.