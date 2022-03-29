What is AI governance and why do you need it?

AI governance is an overarching framework that manages an organization's use of AI with a large set of processes, methodologies and tools.

The goal of AI governance is not limited to just ensuring effective uses of AI. In fact, the scope is much larger and encompasses risk management, regulatory compliance and ethical usage of AI.

It's important to note the distinction between AI governance and AI regulation. AI regulation refers to the laws and rules made by a government or regulator regarding AI that apply to all organizations that fall under their purview. AI governance instead refers to how AI is managed in an organizational context.

Pros and cons of deep learning Organizations already have mature IT governance practices. So, why do they need AI governance? AI governance may share some practices with IT governance, but it's a distinct discipline, particularly at this early stage of AI adoption and maturity. In popular parlance, AI refers to deep learning, or machine learning approaches that rely on artificial neural networks given their preponderance. The central idea of deep learning is that decision-making rules are derived from data and not hardcoded by humans, which is the norm in traditional IT systems. Dramatic improvements in accuracy and near human-like performance are observed when deep learning performs narrowly defined tasks in areas such as language processing, image recognition and speech recognition. Automated decision-making systems that use such AI capabilities are becoming nearly ubiquitous. Algorithms decide people's shopping suggestions, news feeds, job applications, credit decisions, healthcare recommendations and more. AI and the automation it enables have great benefits from a business point of view, but there are downsides to consider as well. Unlike hardcoded rules, the "why" behind a deep learning decision is neither intuitive nor easily understood. Hence, the reference to AI being a black box. There are other limitations besides a lack of transparency: Things change in the real world all the time, and the patterns or relationships an AI system learned may no longer be applicable.

Real-world data is often different from the data used to train AI models.

AI models work well only for certain sets of audiences -- not all. This is referred to as AI bias or algorithmic bias. In all of these scenarios, automated decisions are likely incorrect, but organizations continue to rely on them without fixing their algorithms. AI governance may share some practices with IT governance, but it's a distinct discipline, particularly at this early stage of AI adoption and maturity.