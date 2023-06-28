Pros and cons of conversational AI in healthcare

The abilities of large language model applications such as ChatGPT continue to make headlines. Healthcare is one area that could successfully harness that functionality.

Everything from term-paper writing to the creation of legal briefs can benefit from AI chatbot applications. Unfortunately, these chatbots are not quite ready for many of the tasks they are given. Term papers ChatGPT writes can get failing grades for poor construction, reasoning and writing. Legal briefs have been rejected due to fabricated precedents and citations.

However, the potential of AI chatbots is clear, and the pace of development means that despite challenges, such tools will assist many industries -- especially those that involve conversations and sifting through conversations for vital information. Conversational AI in healthcare is no exception.

Benefits of conversational AI in healthcare Healthcare is highly digitized already. Doctor's offices and hospitals have specialized instruments, including digital thermometers, MRI machines and hematology analyzers. However, instruments and their readings never tell the whole story. They can provide mass quantities of data, but there is also data that comes only from conversations with patients and caregivers. That's where conversational AI can offer benefits in healthcare, making it preferable to traditional engagements with patients. Here are a few possibilities: Inquiring about and examining medical histories. Conversational AI can, or will soon be, trained to get medical histories from patients and ask them about symptoms and concerns to record, transcribe and summarize the results for doctors to read. Creating transcripts of conversations. AI chatbot technologies will also be able to supplement other technologies such as electronic medical records in other verbally intensive medical situations, such as creating transcripts during an examination or procedure. In keeping these records, the technology can help properly time patient visits as well as the handing off of patients from one doctor or nurse to another at the end of shifts. Automating repetitive tasks. While there is a whole different branch of AI that can help doctors provide diagnoses and identify treatment options, conversational AI shows promise in the area of automation as well. These tools may be able to handle much of the rote process where doctors, nurses and even pharmacists must give instructions to a patient, for instance. They would be able to not just repeat but rephrase instructions if needed for patients without running out of patience the way a human might.