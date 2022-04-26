Robots in manufacturing help Cheer Pack meet labor needs

While many people fret that robots and automation in manufacturing will lead to the loss of jobs, one company found that robots have saved the day in a tight labor market.

Cheer Pack, one of the largest producers of spouted pouches, implemented a team of robots to move materials around in its warehouse operations. To maximize the efficiency of movement, Cheer Pack tied the robots into its IFS ERP system, which acts as the scheduler and dispatcher for the robots.

Job loss to robots is real, but not the whole story Concerns about robots replacing human workers in manufacturing are not unfounded. Robots and automation have been a part of manufacturing operations for years, and the trend has accelerated. In the recently released report "The Future Of U.S. Jobs, 2032: The Rise Of Human/Machine Teams," Forrester predicted that automation will take away 1.83 million jobs, or 1.1% of the total U.S. workforce, in 2022, and that this will rise to 11.06 million jobs, or almost 7% of the workforce, by 2032. This may be a conservative prediction. The 2013 study "The Future of Employment" by Carl Benedikt Frey and Michael Osborne cited by Forrester predicted that almost half of U.S. jobs (47%) could be lost to automation, although it didn't provide a timetable for the losses. However, the Forrester report also indicated that these job losses will be mitigated to some extent by job growth in professional services and higher-level occupations in the automation economy, as well as in newer economy sectors like renewable energy and smart infrastructure. Forrester predicted that this will result in 9.63 million jobs created by 2032, largely offsetting the losses caused by automation. Alex Ivkovic Alex Ivkovic For Cheer Pack, the concern is not that robots are taking jobs away, but that today's constrained labor pool is not providing enough workers, according to Alex Ivkovic, CIO at Cheer Pack North America.

Robots deployed to fill labor gap Cheer Pack manufactures spouted pouches at its facility in West Bridgewater, Mass., which are used in a variety of fluid products, including baby foods and energy drinks, as well as non-food products such as cleaners and hand lotions. The company's plant in West Bridgewater makes about a billion products per year, and business is increasing, according to Ivkovic. However, production has been hindered by a lack of available labor, which was an issue even before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent "Great Resignation." Cheer Pack needed to solve the labor issue and found a significant part of the answer with robots that perform a crucial job in the manufacturing supply chain -- picking materials from the warehouse storage areas and transporting them to the production line. Ivkovic found automated mobile robots (AMRs) that could do the job from Denmark-based industrial robots firm MIR but then faced another challenge in figuring out how to make the robots work with Cheer Pack's IT systems. He found an answer when he attended a conference from the company's ERP software supplier, IFS. Cheer Pack uses mobile industrial robots from MIR to move parts for production in its manufacturing operations. The robots are controlled by IFS ERP software.

IFS ERP is the robot dispatcher Most of the robotic systems that Ivkovic evaluated still needed a human to dispatch and run the robots, but IFS demonstrated a system that fully automated the process from the ERP. It's not new to use robots in manufacturing and warehouses, he said, but it is new to have the ERP system send them without human intervention. "We were planning on having robots of some kind," Ivkovic said. "But the systems that we were looking at prior to IFS were manual, where someone would have to say to the robots, 'You go here; you go there,' and there would still be people involved as opposed to the completely automatic system we put in with IFS." The automated robotic picking process is simple, but it relies on the data stored in the IFS ERP system, he said. The ERP system knows how much material has been issued to each manufacturing machine and how many pieces have been produced, and therefore it knows how much material is left. It also knows how much is necessary for a production run, so if the material needs reach a certain level, the ERP dispatches a robot to fetch the next lot of material from the warehouse. "Everything is in a certain location in the warehouse; IFS knows where that is and simply sends the robot for the next one," Ivkovic said. "This is called a mission to an IFS bridge that then talks directly to the software that controls the robots."