VC investment fuels supply chain innovation

Supply chain, once a dusty backwater technology, has recently seen a spate of innovation, and this in turn has opened up the purse strings of venture capital.

SourceDay, a firm that provides supply chain and procurement collaboration software in Austin, Texas, closed out a $31.5 million Series C funding round in February. More recently, Certa, from Saratoga, Calif., which provides software that automates and vets suppliers for issues like risk and environmental, social and governance compliance, took in $15 million in a Series A round. Sourcemap, based in New York, which provides end-to-end supplier due diligence and supply chain tracing, received a $10 million Series A funding round in early March. Data Gumbo, a Houston-based firm that provides a supply-chain-related smart contract platform, closed a $7.7 million Series B funding round last August.

The recent volatility and disruption in supply chains has provided the impetus for the innovation, as companies look to find applications that help to solve their problems, according to analysts. Investors, who are always looking for the right opportunities, are now finding fertile ground in supply chain tech.

A two-year-old startup Most of the companies that have recently seen an infusion of venture cash span a range of technologies and applications, and address supply chain issues like collaboration, resiliency, visibility and risk management. Two-year-old startup Leverage is characteristic of the supply chain innovation startup investment trend. Leverage, based in New York, makes AI-enabled supply chain visibility and automation software and received $5 million from a group of investors that included Mark Cuban. Developed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of personal protective equipment shortages, Leverage was designed to address an age-old problem of how inefficiently supply chains are managed, according to Leverage co-founder Nadav Ullman. Most buyers spend about 50% to 80% of their day calling and emailing their suppliers and freight forwarders to track down their purchase orders, Ullman said. Launched in early 2021, Leverage plugs into ERP and inventory management systems and automates the supplier management process. It then uses AI to learn how the processes work in order to analyze and predict where issues may occur, he said. Investment in supply chain tech firms. "The reason why buyers are calling and emailing suppliers is they're looking for risk and they spend time solving that problem," Ullman said. "With Leverage, they spend time strategically solving problems, which is a much better job for a human to do. The tedious, manual day-to-day emails and phone calls getting status updates should be a job for a machine." Inefficiencies of supply chain management are not a new problem, he said, but the past few years have compounded issues, bringing supply chain to the attention of the highest-level executives. "The supply chain has become so volatile and unpredictable, it's become a bottleneck in a company's growth," Ullman said. "It becomes vital to solve because visibility is now crucial with all the volatility and instability."