Microsoft eyes new market with supply chain platform

Microsoft has entered the supply chain arena with a new offering designed to help organizations understand and act on supply chain issues.

The new Microsoft Supply Chain Platform aims to enable organizations to orchestrate data from their disparate supply chain systems and make decisions on it.

The new platform uses Microsoft Cloud infrastructure and applications, including Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams and Power Platform, as the building blocks for customers to orchestrate the data, create workflows and improve supply chain operations.

A core component of the new platform is the Microsoft Supply Chain Center, which serves as a control tower for supply chain data and analyses, according to Mike Bassani, general manager for supply chain at Microsoft. The Supply Chain Center can take data from a company's existing supply chain systems, including ERP systems Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP and Oracle, as well as standalone supply chain applications, and discover where they may have issues.

The Supply Chain Center includes connectors to logistics and supply chain applications providers C.H. Robinson, FedEx, FourKites and Overhaul.

Microsoft Supply Chain Platform is available now as an open platform with capabilities from Dynamics 365, Azure and Microsoft 365, which are individually purchased and priced, according to Microsoft.

Supply Chain Center is in public preview, with licensing and pricing information to be determined at general availability. Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management customers will automatically have access to Supply Chain Center with their existing licenses.

Supply chain challenges are ongoing Supply chain disruptions have become a constant problem for organizations in the last few years, which requires new applications to identify and mitigate issues before they affect business, Bassani said. Companies are vulnerable to supply chain disruptions because they lack visibility to see what's coming, as data is not current and can be trapped in various disconnected systems, he said. The new supply chain platform originated from Microsoft's own supply chain disruptions and the lack of applications to deal with them, said Panos Panay, executive vice president and chief product officer at Microsoft, during Supply Chain Reimagined, a virtual conference that introduced the platform on Wednesday. Five years ago, Microsoft's supply chain was run on Excel spreadsheets. "It worked, but once you start getting into the nuances of all the challenges, that's not an effective way to do it," Panay said. In the last five years, Microsoft moved from Excel to a homegrown cloud-based system, including 15 Azure products, which served as the basis for its new supply chain offering, he said.

Kraft Heinz gets better supply chain insights Consumer goods giant Kraft Heinz Co. has been using the new platform for the last two years, said Mitch Arends, senior vice president and head of operations for Kraft Heinz North America, at the Supply Chain Reimagined event. Several issues, including a drought in California that affected the supply of tomatoes Kraft Heinz sources for the Heinz ketchup brand, put pressure on the supply chain, Arends said. The pandemic changed consumer behavior to more in-home consumption, leading to changes in how Kraft Heinz delivers products to market. All of this led to Kraft Heinz needing a more agile and resilient supply chain so that the company could, for example, forecast disruptions before they happen, he said. "[Microsoft Supply Chain Platform has] helped to increase our scalability and reliability, and it's enabled us to see insights and trends faster," Arends said. "We can assess risks faster, which enables us to have a greater level of collaboration, not only internally, but across the supply chain."