PwC upgrades employee benefits with two week-long shutdowns

Professional services giant PwC is mandating company-wide vacations by shutting down U.S. operations for a week in July and again in December, giving its 55,000 employees additional time off on top of existing time-off benefits.

PwC is also increasing employee benefits and pay, giving an "unprecedented 5% mid-year increase to everyone across the firm" and will have annual base salary increases effective July 1, the firm announced Friday. It is upgrading its HR and learning technology to give its employees more flexibility and control over their careers. The firm said the changes are part of a $2.4 billion three-year investment in its people.

Parental leave is expanding from eight to 12 weeks, free visits to mental health professionals is doubling from six to 12 annually and reimbursement for out-of-network providers is going up to 90%.

Wages and benefits are rising for employers across the board, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report last week. Compensation costs increased 4.8% over the previous 12 months, including pay and benefits. For the same period one year ago, compensation costs increased by 2.8%. Many companies have been focused on improving benefits and internal career mobility to help with retention and recruiting, which PwC acknowledged as an underlying reason for the changes.

There were some 11.5 million job openings in March, the highest on record, according to a Labor Dept. report this week. Workers are also quitting jobs in record numbers to take new jobs.