Dockworkers' fight a warning about the future of work

The warning from the dockworkers' three-day strike is clear: The future of work is a battle for survival. And the conflict isn't just about remaining employed. People who survive an employer's automation initiative might see their jobs become meaningless.

The union reached a tentative agreement late Thursday, ending the three-day strike temporarily. Workers focused the walkout on wages, automation and job security.

Dockworkers have good reason to be worried about automation. In a report earlier this year, the Labor Center at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) examined the effects of automation at the San Pedro Bay Port Complex in Los Angeles. It found that according to a 2022 study, automation cost as many as 627 jobs out of the 13,000 dockworker jobs, or nearly 5%. The study included scenarios where more jobs could be lost to advancing technology.

But the dockworkers' strike might also have shed light on another issue by raising broader questions about the meaning of work.

Automation can devalue jobs. According to a new study, robots could take over many tasks, leaving workers with less meaningful roles.

"Robotization increases the routine tasks that workers report doing -- repetitive, monotonous tasks -- and reliance on the robot's pace of work," said Milena Nikolova, a professor of the economics of well-being at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. She studied the effects of robotization on European workers and the future of work in a recent paper.

"Robotization leads to fewer interactions with colleagues and less problem-solving and learning," Nikolova said. "It is therefore unsurprising that robotization also makes the jobs of European workers less meaningful."

Nikolova noted that some tasks can't be easily turned into steps a robot can follow. Humans often do these tasks, while robots take on tasks that are easily described. For humans, "your work becomes less varied and more monotonous, reducing the overall diversity of tasks you perform," she said.