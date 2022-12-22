3 ways to create a positive HR-IT relationship

A disconnect between a company's HR and IT departments can negatively affect multiple aspects of a company's operations. HR leaders should look for ways to actively collaborate with IT, including natural collaboration areas like employee experience.

Potentially stressful processes like new tech rollout and HR vendor management can happen more effectively with input from both the HR and IT departments. However, collaborating on these processes might require HR to become more familiar with HR technology.

Here are some ways HR leaders can work with the IT department to create a stronger relationship between the two groups.

1. Collaborate on employee experience Employee experience is a good place to start when searching for potential partnership opportunities between HR and IT. Many organizations' HR and IT departments began collaborating more often during the upheaval of the pandemic, said Julie Humphries, senior partner for digital solutions at Mercer, an IT services and consulting firm located in New York. Now HR and IT leaders are working together to optimize their company's tech roadmap for employee experience and improved productivity. Julie Humphries Julie Humphries "[Employee experience and improved productivity are] where we see the two [departments] come together really effectively," Humphries said. One potential employee experience project for the two departments is ensuring job candidates and current employees have a positive experience with the organization's recruiting system, Humphries said. HR and IT can create a target interaction model, which involves profiling the different personas that will be interacting with a recruiting system. These personas could include middle managers and job candidates.

2. Work together on new tech adoption Rolling out new company technology can be a stressful process, but it's another natural collaboration opportunity for HR and IT. HR and IT working together on a new rollout can significantly improve technology adoption throughout the organization's workforce, said Dan Kaplan, senior client partner at Korn Ferry, an organizational consulting firm located in Los Angeles. Dan Kaplan Dan Kaplan "If [HR doesn't] help with communication, with culture change, and with training [new] tools aren't going to get used ...," he said. "IT needs HR to drive the acceptance and training around these tools." For example, HR can help IT get the word out about training for a new video platform and follow up with employees if the employees haven't signed up.