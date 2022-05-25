IBM Ecosystem plans to expand sales lifecycle support

IBM is adjusting its ecosystem program to boost support for partners from the early stage of a sales opportunity to the implementation phase of a customer engagement.

Kate Woolley, general manager of the IBM Ecosystem, said the company is rethinking the benefits and training it offers partners. The details have yet to solidify, but the company plans to update the program based on partner feedback. Woolley took on the ecosystem role in January, having been hired in 2020 as chief of staff to IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

IBM has learned that it needs to help partners differentiate themselves earlier in the sales cycle using IBM's offerings. Woolley framed the question IBM now explores: "What is the right training and certification and benefits that we can give them so that we can help them in their conversations and how they're influencing and recommending the products that are within IBM's portfolio?"

Focus on deployment The IBM Ecosystem program is also revisiting post-sales partner support. "The other thing that we've heard from partners is, how can we help them to actually get IBM's platform deployed?" Woolley noted. "Because that's when you really see the value. It's not in the transaction. It's actually in the deployment and implementation." Kate Woolley Kate Woolley IBM's plan for program change comes as other IT companies have also retooled their partner programs. Microsoft later this year will roll out its Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, which will measure a partner's performance, customer success and technical skills. In 2021, SAP updated its compensation approach to reward partners upfront for a new customer contract based on a percentage of total contract value and provide a slice of TCV when a customer renews its contract. The new structures reflect the prevalence of cloud computing and subscription-based models, which emphasize ongoing customer relationships versus one-time transactions.