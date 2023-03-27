IT services M&A slows, but could revive in 2H

The tempo of IT services M&A slowed in the first quarter, continuing a dip in deal volume that began in the latter half of 2022 as inflation rates and recession fears surged.

The trailing off of transactions follows a strong M&A run in 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic abated, that spilled into the first months of 2022.

Alec Dafferner, partner and head of U.S. advisory at GP Bullhound, a technology advisory and investment firm, said many of the companies he's talking with suggest it will be 2024 before they look to make acquisitions. He said signs of a slowdown surfaced last year: GP Bullhound's Q4 2022 digital services sector update cited 551 transactions in the first half of 2022 and 448 in the second half, a 19% decline. The digital services category includes cloud consultancies, MSPs and social media agencies. GP Bullhound plans to post Q1 2023 numbers by mid-April.

Aventis Advisors, an M&A advisory firm based in Warsaw, Poland, points to the same trend. The company said IT services M&A transactions grew at an average annual growth rate of 8% between 2015 and 2021, but fell 16% in 2022. "The challenging macroeconomic outlook caused buyers to adopt a more conservative strategy, placing a higher premium on cost savings and organic growth rather than expanding through M&A," the company's IT services market analysis stated.

A rebound ahead? Buyers might wait for the business climate to improve before plunging into M&A in a big way. But with 2024 potentially the year when M&A kicks off again, some companies could return to deal-making by the end of this year. "There will be a lot of deal traffic, so let's do something in Q4 2023 to get into the market a bit sooner," Dafferner said, describing the thinking of some potential buyers. If the economy's fundamentals stabilize and show signs of improvement over the next quarter, more deals could indeed emerge later on in 2023, he noted. The banking crisis, however, could dampen enthusiasm. "It is uncertain if it's going to have a big impact into the back half of the year," Dafferner said. Recent transactions reflect interest in AI, data science and specialized cloud skills. But bank failures aren't affecting the MSP portion of the broader IT services market, according to Abe Garver, managing director and MSP team leader at Focus Investment Banking, an M&A advisory firm with headquarters in Vienna, Va. From Garver's point of view, the key issue isn't the economic climate, but a mismatch of supply and demand. He said 69 private equity (PE) groups are looking to invest in an MSP platform, while 70 other groups are looking for companies they can add to existing platforms. But enticing acquisition targets are in short supply. "Relatively speaking, there are very few good-quality assets," Garver said. The greatest unmet demand for platform MSPs is at the $5 million earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) level, which MSPs struggle to reach without PE backing, Garver said. Garver's company helps engineer merger-of-equals deals, in which MSPs of similar size gain an aggregate EBITDA that makes them more attractive to buyers.