What is containers as a service (CaaS)?

Containers as a service (CaaS) is a cloud-based service that provides a secure environment for running containerized applications. Software developers and IT administrators can upload, start, stop, remove, scale, and in other ways control their container deployments without needing to manage the underlying infrastructure or wait for infrastructure to be deployed.

CaaS providers ensure that development and ops teams have the resources they need, when they need them, so they can focus on the development itself and on other initiatives. The services also come with centralized web portals, application programming interfaces (APIs), and other tools that help customers easily interface with their CaaS environments in order to manage their deployments and automate their operations.

Within the spectrum of cloud computing services, CaaS falls somewhere between infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), although CaaS is usually positioned as a subset of IaaS. The basic resource for CaaS is the container, rather than a virtual machine (VM) or bare-metal host system, which are traditionally used to support IaaS environments.

Figure 1 provides a conceptual overview of a typical CaaS environment. The provider hosts the environment on a hardware infrastructure with each server running its own operating system and virtualization software. The virtualization layer hosts one or more virtual machines, which in turn host one or more containers, often many more than what Figure 1 depicts.

Figure 1. A typical CaaS environment.

Each virtual machine maintains its own instance of the container platform. The platform, as it is shown in Figure 1, is represented in the broadest sense and can incorporate a wide range of services and technologies, such as Docker, Kubernetes, or proprietary systems.

Regardless of how the platform is implemented, it provides the tools necessary for easily orchestrating, automating, and managing the containers during their lifespans. The platform might also include the ability to store and distribute container images. Because CaaS is such a complete offering, customers can deploy their containers to the platform, without concern about the underlying infrastructure or future scaling requirements.