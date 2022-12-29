What's next: Predictions, challenges and IT trends for 2023

Despite layoffs in the tech sector and challenging market conditions, businesses expect to increase their IT spending in 2023, especially related to cybersecurity and AI.

Although the percentage of organizations anticipating budget cuts has increased since last year, over half still plan to spend more on IT in 2023 than in 2022, according to a recent report from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). Organizations at more mature stages of digital transformation were especially likely to predict larger IT budgets.

Pushing ahead with digital transformation initiatives Bill Lundell, director of syndicated research at ESG and author of the report, attributed businesses' willingness to spend on technology to the benefits of their digital transformation efforts. He analogized the current situation to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when some organizations pulled back while others modernized their IT infrastructures. Since then, companies that made holistic changes to their IT strategy have reaped the benefits -- and those that do the same in the current economic downturn could see similar long-term gains. "It may be a little bit scary, those first couple months or so, but we do have proof that those organizations that have already seen the benefits from digital transformation are not slowing down," Lundell said. Adopting new technologies amid an economic downturn can be daunting. Especially in more conservative industries and organizations, getting business buy-in for new technologies or a shift to DevOps could be tough for IT teams. But sticking with what's familiar may not be the best approach in times of crisis. Adopting technologies and practices that improve efficiency and save costs over the long term can give organizations an edge over competitors that hesitate to change their approach. So, while organizations with less mature digital transformations may be inclined to take a more cautious approach in 2023, "the blueprint says this is when you should commit to making those changes," Lundell said. "No time like the present."

The changing business-IT relationship IT departments might find greater receptivity to technology initiatives in 2023 as organizations come to view IT ops as core to business success. Many companies have treated IT as out of sight, out of mind, but attitudes are changing as technology becomes inextricably intertwined with business goals. "Without technology, there's no business in any industry these days," said Bruno Kurtic, chief strategy officer at data analytics vendor Sumo Logic, in a recent panel discussion on DevOps trends in 2023. ESG analysts had initially expected a focus on reducing operating and capital expenditures in this year's research, according to Lundell. Instead, they saw organizations prioritize strategic initiatives designed to improve business processes and customer experience. Technology projects that support those goals have better odds of getting approval, even in a difficult economic environment. To identify which IT initiatives have business value, organizations must focus on real-world outcomes -- and analyze results with metrics that are relevant to their particular industry, structure and objectives. "We cannot do without the technologists, but the technologists cannot exist without the business," said Eveline Oehrlich, research director at IT research and consulting firm Research in Action, in the same panel. "IT is also a business function."