Survey: Enterprise generative AI adoption ramped up in 2024

Generative AI is no longer just an experiment. For many organizations, it's part of everyday operations.

2024 saw notable progress in organizations' generative AI adoption, according to Enterprise Strategy Group's recent survey of over 800 IT and business decision-makers across industries and business sizes. Especially in areas like software development and IT operations, organizations are finding that generative AI tools can increase productivity, improve efficiency and automate workflows.

This year's report builds on ESG's previous research into the generative AI market. Compared with the 2023 survey, the 2024 data shows several new trends: More organizations are moving generative AI into production, early generative AI use cases are emerging, and there's a clear emphasis on productivity and efficiency -- but additional challenges are surfacing, too.

Organizations move beyond proofs of concept Generative AI adoption has come far in the past year. In 2023, most organizations were just getting started with the technology. Only 18% had deployed generative AI in production, while 24% were engaged in pilot projects. This year, almost all respondents (92%) said generative AI use in their organization had increased over the previous 12 months. Nearly a third of businesses are now running generative AI in production, and the share with mature generative AI initiatives has doubled, from 4% to 8%. Of course, generative AI isn't as universal as the hype sometimes might imply. If 30% of businesses are running generative AI in production, that means 70% aren't there yet -- and "production" can mean different things to different organizations. Still, the acceleration in generative AI deployment is noteworthy, given the sometimes-glacial pace of enterprise IT innovation. For many businesses, the question seems to be not whether to integrate generative AI, but how quickly they can roll it out. Budget allocations reflect this shift. In 2023, less than a year into the generative AI boom, organizations were cautious in their spending. Only around half had dedicated AI budgets and those that did kept their AI investments fairly modest. However, the 2024 survey shows an uptick in enterprise AI spending, likely reflecting confidence in AI initiatives' ROI and fears about falling behind. Just 1% of respondents expected their generative AI budgets to decrease over the next 12 months, while almost 70% anticipated an increase.

Major use cases for generative AI begin to emerge As more businesses adopt generative AI, they're developing clearer understandings of where it's best applied. In some areas -- especially technical roles -- its use has grown, while in others, such as sales and marketing, it's actually declined since 2023. Software development and IT operations are among the most popular generative AI use cases, consistent with broader market trends. Developers are using the technology to write code, troubleshoot problems and automate testing. A separate Enterprise Strategy Group survey of application developers found that 63% used generative AI in production, citing faster code creation and improved customer support as top benefits. IT ops teams -- often burdened with manual, reactive work -- have long been skeptical of traditional AIOps tools, which frequently have overpromised and underdelivered. But these teams have largely given generative AI tools a more positive reception. In a separate survey of IT ops professionals, Enterprise Strategy Group found overwhelmingly positive experiences with generative AI. Top use cases included natural language chatbots, automated ticket triaging and incident response. Due to the nature of their work, developers and IT teams usually are more familiar with and open to emerging technologies. They're more likely to have the skills and technical foundation necessary to experiment with generative AI tools -- and, importantly, to recognize and troubleshoot their limitations. These roles often also face more pressure from leadership to stay ahead of the curve in technology, compared with organizational peers whose roles don't require tech expertise. Generative AI also tends to yield efficiency gains more quickly in technical workflows, where structured data, such as enterprise codebases, IT tickets and performance logs, is more readily available for fine-tuning generative AI models. Less technical departments often deal with messier data and more subjective, harder-to-define goals. This could explain why sales and marketing have proven more challenging to automate than initially expected. Feeding a model a consistently formatted history of performance logs to teach it how to identify anomalies might be relatively straightforward. But building a model for a task such as writing marketing materials in a brand's voice is much more subjective. It's also more likely to involve onerous data-related tasks, such as collecting historical marketing collaterals and preparing them in a format that a generative AI model can use as training data.