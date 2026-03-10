Beyond automation: Using GenAI to modernize IT operations

Automation is an essential component of today's IT operations environment, including scripting, workflows to route tickets and rules engines to handle predictable events. These approaches certainly deliver efficiency gains, but static logic and human-defined rules limit their effectiveness. Today's hybrid cloud, distributed applications and ever-expanding toolchains demand a more adaptive approach.

Unlike traditional tools, generative AI (GenAI) expands on these capabilities by interpreting unstructured data, reasoning across disparate systems and undertaking autonomous actions within defined guardrails. GenAI offers a proactive approach to operations management.

Integrating GenAI into IT ops is a strategic enabler, supporting resilience, innovation and faster time to value across the organization by reducing downtime, accelerating incident resolution, optimizing infrastructure spend and freeing skilled teams for innovation.

This article explains GenAI's strategic role in modernizing IT operations. It offers clear next steps for IT leaders and shows that now is the right time to integrate GenAI into daily operations.

Key use cases for GenAI in IT operations GenAI moves IT operations beyond predefined rules and static workflows to address challenges such as alert fatigue, slow remediation and inefficient resource utilization. The following use cases illustrate some of the highest-impact opportunities for applying GenAI in modern IT environments. Automating routine IT tasks with AI agents Routine IT tasks consume a disproportionate amount of operational resources. Such tasks include the following: Access control and provisioning.

System checks.

Ticket and incident management.

Service requests. GenAI agents can understand natural language requests from customers, interpret intent and execute tasks across systems without human IT operations staff intervention. These agents can adapt to variations in requests and learn from historical outcomes. The value of GenAI agents lies in reducing manual effort, improving consistency and reducing response times, enabling IT teams to focus on higher-value initiatives that support business priorities. Accelerating incident response and remediation Incident response remains one of the most resource-intensive aspects of IT ops. GenAI can correlate information from logs, metrics, alerts and past incidents to identify root causes faster than human staff can, thereby reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR). GenAI can also recommend remediation steps or execute established runbooks. By identifying systemic issues before they escalate, GenAI can help prevent recurring incidents. Shifting from reactive to proactive operations enables faster resolution, reduces downtime, minimizes productivity loss and improves customer and employee experiences. Code remediation and configuration management As software-defined infrastructure becomes increasingly common, configuration drift and code-level issues are major sources of outages and security risks. GenAI analyzes infrastructure as code, scripts and configuration files to identify errors, inefficiencies or policy violations. It can suggest or apply changes aligned with organizational standards and best practices, ensuring environments remain compliant. GenAI improves reliability and security while reducing the burden on IT operations teams. Infrastructure provisioning and capacity optimization Hybrid and multi-cloud deployments pose particular challenges for balancing performance, cost and scalability. GenAI can analyze usage patterns, forecast demand and recommend optimal provisioning strategies. This enables dynamic infrastructure scaling based on real-time data and business needs rather than static thresholds that might no longer be accurate or relevant. From a business perspective, aligning infrastructure decisions with actual usage and predicted demand translates into better cost control and improved service performance. IT operations can support financial discipline while ensuring critical services remain resilient and responsive.

How to evaluate GenAI platforms IT leaders must decide whether to build custom capabilities in-house or adopt a third-party IT operations platform. Both approaches offer benefits and challenges: In-house development. Offers great control but requires significant investment in data engineering, model management, security and ongoing maintenance.

Offers great control but requires significant investment in data engineering, model management, security and ongoing maintenance. Third-party platform. Offers quicker time to value, reduced operational risk and less investment in creating and maintaining AI technologies. Regardless of what the organization ultimately decides on, it's essential to develop meaningful and comprehensive evaluation criteria. Structure these criteria carefully and be sure to include the following: Data security and governance should be foundational, including data access controls, isolation and retention.

Platforms must integrate seamlessly with existing IT service management (ITSM), observability, cloud and security tools to avoid new silos.

Transparency and explainability are essential for how models generate recommendations, what autonomous actions they can undertake and when human approval is required. IT leaders must ask pointed questions when engaging GenAI vendors, including the following: How is enterprise data protected?

How is it prevented from training public models?

How does the system learn and improve from past incidents without reinforcing undesirable outcomes?

What guardrails exist to prevent unintended actions and cascading failures? GenAI platforms must balance control and autonomy to deliver intelligent automation while maintaining trust, accountability and resilience.

Getting started: Piloting GenAI in IT operations It's easy to recognize the potential of GenAI, but it's much more difficult to know how and where to begin. A structured, phased approach lets IT leaders demonstrate value quickly while managing risk and building organizational confidence. Successful IT teams will begin with focused pilot programs that deliver tangible operational results and business outcomes. Step 1: Identify high-impact use cases Start with use cases that align with business priorities and operational pain points. Look for high-volume, repetitive workflows with clear metrics. Examples include incident triage, service request fulfillment or infrastructure scaling tasks. Prioritize low-risk opportunities where delays or errors have visible business consequences, such as downtime, cost overruns or customer dissatisfaction. Pilot programs that demonstrate measurable outcomes can ensure GenAI efforts remain results-driven rather than experimental. Step 2: Deploy a proof of concept After identifying a suitable use case, establish a proof-of-concept deployment in a controlled environment with a clear scope, guardrails and success criteria. Because you must protect data access, model behavior and workflow approvals, be sure to involve security, compliance and operations teams. Validate how well the GenAI deployment integrates with existing ITSM systems, monitoring platforms and cloud tools to establish real-world applicability and functionality. Step 3: Measure ROI and operational impact Plan to track both quantitative and qualitative metrics. Specifically, measure the following essential business outcomes: MTTR reduction.

Reduced operational costs.

Improved system availability and uptime.

Improved staff productivity. Assess trust and usability to understand how confidently the IT operations team relies on AI-driven insights and actions. Intelligence gained here informs future scaling of GenAI across additional workflows. These metrics help ensure continued executive buy-in.

Scaling GenAI automation responsibly Although AI-driven automation can unlock significant efficiency and resilience gains, unchecked autonomy introduces operational and security risks. Responsible scaling is a leadership imperative, and successful organizations treat scalability governance as an enabler rather than a constraint. Various governance aspects apply as GenAI moves from pilot programs to production: Clear accountability. Define where AI agents can act autonomously and where human approval is required. Log and audit decision-making for transparency and reversibility.

Define where AI agents can act autonomously and where human approval is required. Log and audit decision-making for transparency and reversibility. Continuous oversight. GenAI systems learn from data and outcomes, meaning performance can drift over time. Monitoring model behavior, validating recommendations and periodically retraining systems ensure a reliable structure and reduce bias. Embed security and compliance to provide data privacy, regulatory alignment and policy adherence. Successful and effective GenAI implementations enable IT operations teams to become more adaptive without sacrificing trust. Organizations can expand GenAI across the enterprise, enabling operational innovation and retaining responsible, human-in-the-loop controls.