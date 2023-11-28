What is ternary content-addressable memory (TCAM)? Ternary content-addressable memory (TCAM) is a specialized type of high-speed memory that searches its entire contents in a single clock cycle. The term ternary refers to the memory's ability to store and query data using three different inputs: 0, 1 and X. TCAM is most used in network routers to store address lookup tables. TCAM is a more flexible version of content-addressable memory (CAM).

What is content-addressable memory? Content-addressable memory is a special type of computer memory that stores data, like RAM. In RAM, the central processing unit (CPU) can only access the data by specifying the memory address and reading out the data. CAM can also essentially work in reverse; the CPU specifies what data it is trying to match -- the key -- and the memory returns the memory location that matches the search key. CAM can only search on exact matches of binary strings. TCAM, for its part, searches the memory to match the key, like CAM, and can also use a mask to indicate "don't care" or wildcard bits. This results in three possible states: 0, 1 and X, a wildcard. Using mask bits allows for much more flexibility in searching.

How is TCAM used? TCAM can perform one search each clock cycle. This is much faster than searching traditional RAM, which requires many clock cycles to query and check each memory location. To illustrate the power of TCAM for searching compared with traditional RAM, imagine you were looking for a specific sentence in a book. Searching in traditional RAM would be like looking through each page one at a time to find the sentence. CAM would be a book with an index or concordance that you could check to tell you exactly where in the book a certain word is used. CAM and TCAM do have some disadvantages. These memory cells require additional transistors to support the search feature. This makes it more expensive and less dense compared with traditional RAM. Each memory cell needs to be active on every cycle to perform the search, so it requires more power and produces additional heat. To support its advanced search capabilities, TCAM requires more transistors than standard memory, which makes it more expensive. Given the tradeoffs, CAM and TCAM are mainly used as an additional memory location for special applications to store a relatively small data set that needs to be searched very quickly, very often. The most popular use is in network routers to store rule lookup tables. Other uses are within a CPU's translation lookaside buffer, in database systems or in artificial neural networks.