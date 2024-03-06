SAP Datasphere adds data governance, GenAI for analytics

SAP is bringing new capabilities into its SAP Datasphere platform that are intended to solve data quality and access issues for organizations.

New capabilities, introduced today at the SAP Data Unleashed virtual event, add data modeling, data governance and generative AI (GenAI) to the Datasphere platform, launched last year as a cloud service for enterprises to manage and use data from sources across the organization in a single environment. Datasphere is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) for development and integration and is available as part of BTP's cloud services.

One of the top priorities for organizations today is implementing a holistic data and analytics strategy. But this is also one of the top challenges, said Juergen Mueller, SAP chief technology officer at the SAP Data Unleashed event.

"Now is the time to put the right data architecture in place that will enable you to manage big data sets without data redundancy, gain valuable insights and make intelligent decisions at scale without rebuilding the semantics you already have in your SAP system," Mueller said.

To address these data challenges amid the movement toward more enterprise GenAI adoption, SAP is introducing the following Datasphere capabilities:

SAP Datasphere Knowledge Graph, which lets organizations model data across all systems, including business semantic information. This knits together relationships between data, metadata and business processes. Doing so can uncover patterns and hidden insights in the data and provide context for GenAI applications.

Analytics and planning features from SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), an SaaS BI tool, which will include SAP's Joule GenAI assistant to help users create dashboards or planning models.

A "compass" capability within SAC to help run simulations that can take in thousands of variables in a self-guided chatbot experience. For example, organizations can use the compass functionality to examine predictions for business scenarios and continually adjust controllable variables to find the optimal plan.

Expansion of the partnership with data governance vendor Collibra to build data catalogues that keep tabs on data inventory, provenance and overall quality as well as who created the data.

The new capabilities are in private preview for select customers now.