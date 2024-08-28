SAP-Collibra deepen integrations for Datasphere

SAP and data management vendor Collibra are putting some teeth into a partnership that was first unveiled more than a year ago.

The two vendors are launching new integrations between Collibra's data governance, data catalog and metadata management capabilities and SAP Datasphere, a data service that integrates data from sources across the organization.

Collibra has partnered with SAP since Datasphere debuted in March 2023. Now, Collibra's data intelligence tools are integrated into the SAP Analytics Cloud business intelligence (BI) system, according to the companies. This new integration is generally available. Additional Collibra integrations to support SAP Datasphere models will be generally available later this year.

The expanded partnership and direct integrations signify an advance in data management capabilities for customers, which is particularly important as trusted and well-governed data becomes increasingly necessary for AI and advanced analytics, according to analysts.

Addressing data challenges Collibra and SAP decided to broaden their relationship based on projects and discussions with common customers, according to Mike Robertson, vice president of technology partnerships at Collibra. "We had a number of conversations with our joint customers to understand how we could partner to help them with their data challenges," Robertson said. "The partnership has been built from this foundation, the importance of data and helping our customers do more with the data they have." Collibra is working with other enterprise technology vendors to help companies deal with data management challenges, he said. "Our customers have complex data landscapes, and we are working to find ways to make it easier for them to address challenges around governance, quality and management of their data assets," Robertson said. "We have strong relationships with cloud providers, BI and visualization partners, data lakes and data warehouse, master data management and AI data platform partners."